Matthew 7:7 tells us to seek and we will find. This verse also tells us to ask and it will be given to us; knock and it will be opened.
Seeking the Lord in constant communication is valuable to us in that it keeps us rooted, grounded, hopeful, and gives us answers to our prayers.
When my sisters and I played hide and seek as children, we had the perfect hiding spot – the closet beneath the stairs! And that was always the first place we’d look because we just could not resist hiding in our favorite spot, even though we knew we would be found.
I’m glad to know that wherever I am in life today, God will always find me. He knows where I am and if I seek Him every chance I get, I WILL find Him because He never leaves me nor forsakes me.
May we seek Jesus daily and take comfort in how beautifully He provides what is good and best for us each and every day.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had serveral articles published in various Christian magazines. She live in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
