Jonah asked God to take his life because of God’s steadfast love for a nation of people whom he did not like. In fact, Jonah actually hated the people of Nineveh and he became very angry at God.
Jonah tells God in chapter 4: 2-3, “That is why I made haste to flee to Tarshish; for I know that you are a gracious God and merciful, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love, and relenting from disaster. O, Lord please take my life from me, for it is better for me to die than to live.”
Jonah hated a group of people so much, that he would have rather die than to see God love the very people he hated. Jonah’s attitude was awful! Yet God continued to love an outside group of people and love Jonah too!
Jonah’s world and the world we live in today, is comprised of many different people groups and often times prejudices can rule our hearts if we allow it to. God made all people in His own image, yet we are all different. But that does not stop God from loving all people with a steadfast love.
I’ve often wondered why God asked the prophet Jonah to share the love of God with a group of people that he hated so much. But God has shown me that we’ve all been a “Jonah” at some time or another in our lives, yet God still loves us and wants to use us to tell others about His steadfast love so that they may be saved.
How encouraging it is to know that even when we get caught up in our dislikes for others, God is a loving and forgiving God as He accepts our repentance of sins so that we may be used by Him in a holy and loving way.
It’s my prayer that we will never abuse God’s love, but have a deep desire to become more like Him – loving, forgiving, and steadfast.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had serveral articles published in various Christian magazines. She live in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
