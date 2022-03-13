God’s sufficiency is enough. It’s plenty, fair, and adequate. He gives us as much as is necessary and it’s good.
Sufficiency comes from God. II Corinthians 3:5 says, not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think of anything as being from ourselves, but our sufficiency is from God.
What else from God is sufficient for us? Paul tells us that Jesus’ grace is sufficient. My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. II Corinthians 12:9.
In John 3:16, God’s love is sufficient for us.
In II Peter 1:4, we find God is sufficient for us when we sin.
Matthew 6: 31-34 tells us God is sufficient when we are anxious.
Romans 11:33 assures us that God’s wisdom is sufficient for us.
Isaiah 41:10 will not let us fear, because of God’s sufficiency.
Psalm 46:1 gives us strength through God’s sufficiency.
Do you need courage? Read Joshua 1:9.
Do you need assurance as you face the daily struggles of life? Read Hebrews 10:22.
Matthew 6:26 shows us how much our Holy God sufficiently provides for us.
Are you weary? I Peter 5:7 tells us how much God’s care for us is sufficient.
Do you believe God’s sufficiency is enough for you? I challenge you to discover for yourself just how sufficient He can be – will be – and without a doubt – Is.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.