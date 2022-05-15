And be kind to one another, tenderhearted (Ephesians 4:32a).
When we trust in the Lord to make us tenderhearted, we will experience a true victory. Only God can perform such a miracle within us.
To be tenderhearted means to have compassion, to be kind, gentle, of a sentimental nature, and to be a loyal friend.
I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve not always had a tender heart towards others, and so I ask myself, “why not?” The answer is so simple yet not always something we want to accept – it is sin.
The bible makes it clear that we are all sinners by nature and by choice (See Romans 3:23).
But that does not mean that God can’t work in and through us and cause us to be tenderhearted and to care about others. After all, those “others” are sinners too.
As we deepen our walk, faith, and spiritual growth with God, we just might discover that we will start sinning a little bit less with each passing day!
Is your heart compassionate and tender enough to show God’s love to those who sin? If not, ask God to make you tenderhearted so that you may experience a true victory and share His tender compassion with others.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
