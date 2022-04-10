What are you thankful for?
I’m thankful for my family.
I’m thankful for how much I love my family and how much they love me. It’s such a blessed and joyous feeling to be loved and appreciated by not only family, but by close and distant friends alike.
I’m also thankful for my Savior Jesus Christ. Because of Jesus, I get to enjoy a relationship with Him as I establish a deeper more personal faith and walk with Him each day. Through this daily walk, I know without a doubt that He loves me. I love Him too.
Colossians 2: 6-7 says, As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving.
May we find ourselves forever abounding and established in a faith so deep with Jesus that we will always be thankful for who He is and what He’s done for us.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
