For the Lord your God is the one who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory. Deuteronomy 20:4
Moses reminded the Israelites that God gave them victory over their enemies – the armies of Egypt - and He would do it again in future battles. Their enemies were soldiers dressed in full armor with swords, chariots, and horses.
Who is your enemy? Are you fighting an army? Ephesians 6:12 tells us that we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age…
When we fight and bicker among one another, we may think our battle is with our neighbor, a friend, a family member, or a stranger. But in reality our battle starts in our mind – a mind that’s unprotected because we’ve chosen to “fight the battle” ourselves rather than allow God to fight the battle for us.
Don’t neglect the One who will ultimately fight for us – Jesus our Savior. He will release our mind from the “darkness of this age: so that we may experience a victory – His victory that gives us joy, peace, and hope as we face the battles of this world – a world that’s not our home.
Let Jesus fight your battles for you, so that victory will abound each time you face a spiritual and mental battle.
There is victory in Jesus!
