Paul tells us in II Corinthians 1:12 that his wisdom comes not from his flesh, but through the grace of God.
We can learn much about wisdom through not only Paul’s teachings, but from many faithful prophets, kings, apostles, and others in God’s Word.
King Solomon wrote, Happy is the man who finds wisdom and the man who gains understanding (See Proverbs 3:13).
Wisdom gives us freedom from the fleshly sins which encompass our everyday lives, but only if we will seek it, discover it, embrace it, appreciate it and then ultimately live it.
Practicing godly wisdom stops us when we find ourselves faced with the temptations of sin. It also teaches us how to treat others the way we want to be treated.
My favorite saying is, “If what you say or do does not honor God, then don’t say it or do it”.
Honoring God with His wisdom will change your life for the better!
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
