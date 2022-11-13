As the deer pants for the water brooks, so pants my soul for You O God. Psalm 42:1
I teach a ladies Sunday school class at my church. I love and adore each of these precious women and consider them not only my friends, but my sisters in Christ.
During our class this past Sunday, many of us shared heartfelt feedback concerning the scriptures in Hosea (God’s people had left Him to worship the false god, Baal). One of my friends expressed how much God not only desires to receive our love, but He also desires for us to yearn for Him.
Yearn – is a deep and intense feeling of longing for someone or something. How often do we truly yearn for our righteous Savior and God? There is nothing in our lives more crucial or imperative than to yearn for Jesus.
It’s my prayer that all who love and trust Christ, will join together in a powerful yearning that will change not only our lives, but will change the lives of a whole nation - a whole world – a whole universe.
Our God is indeed the God of the universe.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had serveral articles published in various Christian magazines. She live in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
