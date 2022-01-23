The glory of God is manifested in many different ways. The bible tells us, “Whatever we do, do all to the glory of God.” (See I Corinthians 10:31).
Whenever we choose to worship God, it brings glory to Him. If we choose to reject sin, rather than embrace it, it glorifies God. When we abide in Jesus and bear much fruit, we bring glory to God. (See John 15:8).
Everyday life is full of choices and as a Christian, choosing the things that will bring glory to God not only honors Him, but pleases Him.
Bringing glory to God lifts our spirits, gives us great joy, and gives us the desire we need to serve Him with a pure heart. Working for and serving God should always reflect God’s character, not our own. I would much rather have God work through me for His glory, than for me to work for Him in my own efforts.
May we be found faithful to always serve Him with a heart that glorifies Him and only Him.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
