To be forgiven brings us great peace – a peace that surpasses all understanding (see Philippians 4:7). It promises to restore relationships, renew our desire to worship God and helps us to move forward with strength and courage.
Receiving and accepting forgiveness from God allows us to have a changed and mended heart so that we can deepen our walk and faith in Christ. We should never look back at those past sins that will surely haunt us, because if we do it can destroy the only hope we have of healing and restoration. With God’s forgiveness, we have a new life in Christ.
Then there is forgiveness to and from one another – Christians and non-Christians. What happens when we don’t or won’t forgive others from the hurts they may have caused us? Or the hurts we may have caused them?
Quite often we may unknowingly cause pain to a friend, a family member or just an acquaintance, leaving us in the dark as to why or what we did. And then there is the pain we inflict purposely and if we are a Christian, we should never find ourselves in that position. Unfortunately sometimes we do, because sin abounds. But may we never believe or accept that we are no longer worthy to serve God. If we choose to walk away from our faith just because we think we are no longer good enough, or worry about what others may think of us, just remember we’ve all sinned and fall short of the glory of God. (See Romans 3:23).
Extending grace to one another is the best way to restore broken relationships. And if those relationships never get restored, continue to pray, keep serving, and be anxious for nothing. (See Philippians 4:6).
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
