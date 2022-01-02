Hope. On all accounts, this word is powerful in more ways than one. But when hope is used in God’s holy Word, it means so much more. It’s deep and profound.
Romans 5:5 tells us, “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us”.
Hope gives us an assurance that God loves us enough to provide a way for us to persevere when we face the trials, tribulations and heartbreaks of this world – a world that’s not our home.
The love of God being poured out into our hearts should never be taken lightly. After all, God doesn’t take His creation lightly. When I reflect upon this life God created for me and for you, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and I am absolutely honored to be His child.
Through God’s Holy Spirit and love, we never have to be disappointed or dissatisfied with who we are, where we live, and how we serve, because He promises us a lifetime of hope.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
