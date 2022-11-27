In the Bible, in Acts Chapter 26, the Apostle Paul is before king Agrippa giving account of himself in response to trumped up charges brought by liars and self-righteous thugs. It would serve you well to read verses one through 29 as a basis before continuing in this week’s column.
Paul’s testimony was so compelling that when he finished even king Agrippa exclaimed “Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian.” It is a sad word in this case just as it is when we Christians hear a loved one, a friend or a stranger say, in response to the gospel presentation, ‘almost.’
Several of the men in our church are skilled at hunting and fishing. One of whom is the best taxidermist I’ve ever seen, and quite probably the best in the state of Texas. His works are amazingly lifelike. Zebra, gazelle, kudu, alligator, buffalo, elk, hogs and moose; all of which are so perfectly done you ‘almost’ expect them to take off running any moment. They look almost alive; as if frozen in time, ready to break free of that stillness and charge you or swim off as the case may be. But then reality settles in and you realize ‘no, they will not dash away.’ The fantastically real looking ducks won’t explode skyward. The Bass on the wall wouldn’t notice if you put a whole cup of ‘night-crawlers’ right in his mouth. Why not? Because almost alive is totally dead. Almost real is the same as completely fake. When a doctor tells a waiting family “we almost saved his life,” what he just said is “we completely failed to save his life, he’s dead.” (By the way I know a doctor who has never yet lost a single patient who came to him!)
You’ve heard the old saying “close counts in horseshoes and hand-grenades;” let me add that when it comes to being “saved” by grace through faith [Ephesians 2:8-9] you either are or you’re not. There is no almost saved. That amazing mountain lion mount will not take a step ever. No, the only thing that will make it alive from the dead is a miracle from God.
If you are wondering what salvation is like – that’s it! It is like the dead being made alive again! It is as if the Lord Jesus Christ told them to roll away the stone from your tomb and called your name and said “Come forth” [John 11:43]. The verse II Corinthians 5:17 tells us that salvation is to become a new creature in Christ and that to those who trust on Christ and are born again, old things pass away and all things become new. A new spirit, a new heart, a new tongue, a new outlook. Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. You can easily determine what is in the heart by what is in the mouth. I would ask you, are you ‘almost’ a Christian? Are you ‘almost’ ready to believe the Bible and trust Christ? Do you ‘almost’ believe the Bible? Make no mistake, the day is coming when everyone on the planet from the first to the last will believe the Bible completely and will confess on bended knee that God is Lord and Jesus is his Lamb and Christ. I invite you to take God’s word for your own and believe him now. Calvary Baptist Church is a Bible believing refreshingly old-fashioned church for those who want a real Christianity. Your new friends are waiting! Come visit soon! 703 Gillespie Road on the loop in Palestine.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
