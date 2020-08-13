One of the famous Aesop’s fables reads: “Once upon a time the wolves sent an ambassador to the sheep, desiring that there might peace between them for the time to come. “Why” said they, “should we be forever waging this deadly strife?” Those wicked dogs are the cause of it all; they are constantly barking at us and provoking us. Send them away and there will be no longer any obstacle to our eternal friendship and peace.” The silly sheep listened, the dogs were dismissed, and the flock, thus deprived of their best protectors, became an easy prey to their treacherous enemy.” I lock my doors and carry personal defense. I do this because there are criminals, not because there are cops. When there is trouble, I call the Police not the local Association of Thugs. In Luke 10:30 the robbery victim fell among criminals, not Police. Many years I served as a Police Officer and then as an Investigator. I never once encountered a criminal among the cops. I suppose there ‘may have been’ a bad apple in the bushel, but I never met one. It was always my experience that cops become cops because they are driven to protect the weak. Doing so means dealing with the wolves. When I was in the Air Force, I served as a Military Police Officer, I met many soldiers who were not good soldiers. When I worked as civilian Police Officer, I met a few cops who weren’t suited to be cops. Every career job has the occasional nutjob in it. However, given the choice between the wolves and dogs, I’m putting my trust on the dogs. I already expect wolves to be wolves and they never disappoint. The dogs on the other hand have always performed admirably and the risk of a ‘bad apple’ here and there is, for me, acceptable, considering the alternative. In the presence of the dogs, the sheep have little to fear beyond the occasional barking. Among the wolves however, sheep is always on the menu. Solomon told us [Ecclesiastes 8:11] that the reason the wolves are so bold and so riotous now, is because we don’t deal with them in short order and severely. “Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefor the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil”. If I may add a personal thought: If we keep beating the dogs when they look twice at the wolves, what can we expect? We ignore the wolves and whip the dogs. We permit the lawless and ignorant to tear down history not just monuments, which they neither know or understand. If we permit history to be so easily silenced, what next shall we suffer to be taken from us? What is next on the list to be torn down and destroyed because the opposition holds it in disdain? Shall we endure the loss of our churches and our Bibles because it offends the wicked? 1st Timothy 1:9 tells us “Knowing this, that the law is not made for a righteous man, but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and for sinners, for unholy and profane, for murderers of fathers and murderers of mothers, for manslayers”. Our history is being destroyed so that the future can be hijacked. Our children’s children will face an uncertain future because we permitted the foundations to be destroyed. Calvary Baptist Church 703 E Gillespie St on the Loop. 903-729-5924 www.Calvarybcpalestine.com If you’re not in church, come soon, you belong at Calvary.
Religious Column: An Ambassador of Wolves
Pastor Malcolm Harrison
