Hebrews Chapter 10 vs 4 tells us “For it is impossible that the blood of bulls and goats should take away sins”. The “context” of the verse is referring to the fact that back in the Old Testament, the Jews, the Hebrews, came year after year to offer the sacrifices which “…can never with those sacrifices which they offered year by year continually make the comers thereunto perfect” Hebrews 10:1. Ah see that? Those sacrifices could never make one perfect, BUT this certainly tells us that there is a sacrifice that COULD make one perfect. The Holy Ghost goes on to tell us in vs 3 “But in those sacrifices there is a remembrance again made of sins every year. Watch this! Vs 4 BUT is it not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins”. The Holy Spirit tells us that the Jews ‘had to come’ year after year and get ‘TEMPORARY pardon’ by the sacrifice of animals [specifically by the death and blood] of those animals. But, says the Holy Spirit, IF those sacrifices had been good enough then they would have needed them only ONCE. Oh, but as John said, upon seeing Jesus, “…Behold the lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world”. The blood of bulls and of goats could never take away sin, but the Lamb of God is a different matter altogether! Bulls and goats, you’d need year after year. You could never move forward from sin because it remained. But with the blood of the Lamb you can move on from the principles of the doctrine of Christ, not laying again the foundation of repentance from dead works, and of faith toward God, of the doctrine of baptisms and the resurrection of the dead, and of eternal judgment according to Hebrews 6:1-2. Anything short of the blood of the Lamb is useless. It wouldn’t last and you could lose what cleansing it offered. I don’t know about you but I am not interested in a temporary salvation! I am glad that God said salvation in Christ is “Eternal Salvation” [Hebrews 5:9] I’m glad God gave the world ONE ETERNAL LAMB who, voluntarily offered himself as payment ONCE FOR ALL [Hebrews 10:10]. Now if the blood of bulls and goats was temporary and was necessary again and again, then to say that the “ETERNAL SALVATION” of Christ is no different, that it will be necessary again and again, is to equate the Lamb of God to bulls and goats. I dare not call God a liar. That Lamb is eternal. That blood is eternal. It is not temporary! Then to be saved is to be sealed unto the day of redemption [Ephesians 5:30]. Now men deny that the blood of the Lamb of God is Eternal and they deny that we are sealed unto the day of redemption. They deny that redemption is eternal [Hebrews 9:12] and they deny that the inheritance is eternal [Hebrews 9:15] and they contradict God and make him a liar concerning His testimony of His precious Son. I don’t know about you, but I say we should believe God. Some don’t. How about you?! If you are looking for a refreshingly old-fashioned church, Calvary Baptist Church is the place for you. We have Sunday School for all ages at 10 AM Sunday mornings, Singing, Praying, Bible time at 11:AM and 6:PM Sundays and Bible study and Prayer Wednesday evenings at 7: PM. Find us on the web or come in person at 703 Gillespie Rd off Loop 256.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
