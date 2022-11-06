In Exodus 32 we read that while Moses was up on Mt. Sanai talking with God, the children of Israel spared no time in concluding that ‘who knows what’ had happened to Moses and that as such they were free to defile themselves in whatsoever manner they chose. So, for their first act of corruption they decided they needed an idol to worship [Exodus 32:1]. *Note: Doubtless most of you can easily see that the wholesale manufacture of ‘golden calves’ is a thriving business today on every measurable level of society. From sports to celebrities to social media and woke ideology and let us not gloss over the absurdity of gender confusion – yes, the golden calf worship industry is drawing crowds. Ever crafting some politically correct morally defiling golden calf before which they demand the rest of the country kneel. As the account goes on Aaron is unwilling to refuse the absurd demand and fabricates a golden calf which the children of Israel promptly set to worshipping. When they finished talking God said to Moses Verse 7 “Go, get thee down, for thy people, which thou brought out of the land of Egypt, have corrupted themselves” {Note that the word of God says that they “corrupted themselves”}. In Verse 10 God tells Moses “Now therefore let me alone, that my wrath may wax hot against them, and that I may consume them.” That says everything it needs to say about God’s view on golden calf mentality, doesn’t it?! Now let me call your attention to what Moses does in Verse 11 – “And Moses besought the Lord his God…!" Have the children of Israel shown how shallow and foolish they are? YES! Have they not proven how quickly they will bow down and worship themselves, a statue, anything? YES. In fact, their behavior so displeased God that he intended to dish out some well-deserved consequence of sin. But Moses said “Lord…please don’t." In other words, Moses INTERVENED for them. He besought God on their behalf! That’s what Jesus did for you and me! As I mentioned in last week’s column from Luke 10 and the parable of the vineyard. Moses, as a type of Christ, interceded on their behalf. No doubt you all have friends, acquaintances, family members who, like the children of Israel, are worshipping their savings account, their job, their prestige, their face book account, their selfie collection, etc. They’re just as much corrupting themselves today, and God, who is “angry with the wicked, every day” [Psalm 7:11], is still that same God who stands ready to pay the wages of sin [Romans 6:23]. But nonetheless, Moses intervened for them. Let us take up this mantle and duty of intercession and intervening as Christ did for us. Let’s remind ourselves that someone intervened by prayer for us, parents, grandparents perhaps, a Sunday school teacher, a neighbor? Certainly, the dresser of the vineyard intervened on my behalf and bought me time and mercy until the glorious light of the gospel could make its life changing impact. God will one day consume the wicked in His justifiable wrath. Someone must become a Moses to plead with lost ones to turn from the golden calf before it is too late. Calvary Baptist Church is a place where you can learn to intervene! Come join us at 703 Gillespie Road across from the industrial plaza on the loop.
Service times: Sunday School for all ages 10 a.m., worship services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Wednesday evening Bible Study and Prayer at 7:00 pm. 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
