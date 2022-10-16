When Jesus declared, “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be also in the days of the Son of Man: They ate, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all” (Luke 17:26-27). The words of Christ have a tremendous meaning today. Before the worldwide flood, people thought that they were living normal lives. They were blind to the disaster that would come upon them and they ignored Noah’s warnings. Instead, they were bound for self-destruction. As a result of their sin, “the Lord said, My Spirit shall not strive with man forever.” (Genesis 6:1 NKJV). God has a habit of setting a time limit, giving people time to repent. Examples such as with Nineveh (Jonah 3:9-10). The time span allowed the ways of righteousness to be preached (2 Peter 2:5) and Noah continued to preach God’s Word while he built the ark.
Following Adam and Eve’s example of rejecting God’s instructions, humanity became increasingly hostile and corrupt. The Lord saw the wickedness of man and that their hearts were only evil. (Genesis 6:5). God was sorry that He created mankind (verse 6) and told Noah, “The end of all flesh has come before Me,” (verse 13). I must point out that God was not grieving over the creation of mankind, He was grieving because He had given His human creation the freedom to choose right and wrong and they had turned from Him. The people hated knowledge and did not choose the fear of the Lord, and they were filled with their own devices. Our society is repeating the same mistakes.
Paul tells us in 2 Timothy 3:1-5 that before Christ’s return the world will have perilous times filled with pleasure-seeking, immorality, violence, materialism, and a rejection of the things of God. I think you would agree, we are living in perilous times. Jesus Christ said, “For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies” (Matthew 15:19). We are currently living in an age where these vices are commonplace. People believe they have the right to live however they please.
You have heard it said, “History repeats itself”. We are witnessing “the days of Noah” before our eyes. The words of Jesus, “Because lawlessness is increased, most people’s love will grow cold”, are prophetic. “America is in imminent danger due to its mockery of God and gross immorality; the nation is on the precipice of spiritual disaster. (Rev. Franklin Graham) Our secular society no longer tolerates our beliefs and practices but has launched an unrelenting assault on Christianity. The Bible tells us that God can restore and heal us if we repent of our sins, both personally and as a country. (2 Peter 3:9). No longer can we turn our heads and hope that evil will go away. We must stand up and be heard regarding our faith. When you say no, go against the grain, or challenge the norm based on what you truly believe in, you may face rejection or retaliation. But as we speak out, we have Christ’s promise that we can have peace during times of tribulation for He has overcome the world.
Is our society exhibiting the same behavior “as in the days of Noah?” I would say yes. Likewise, I believe that this behavior reinforces the fact that the time of Jesus’ return is near. Will God get our attention before that time? Will the lost repent of their sins and turn to God? We can’t answer these questions, but the Bible tells us, “Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord” (Genesis 6:8). Our prayers must be for the souls of those that promote and live in our sinful culture. May they repent and find favor with God. Our Lord’s return could happen at any time. We are the light that can lead lost souls into God’s grace. It is our Lord’s command to us. We must stand up, speak out and defend our Christian values, share the gospel and expect God to bring the harvest.
The biblical record says that “Noah found grace in the eyes of the LORD” (Genesis 6:8). God was merciful to this righteous man. Our hope is that you will likewise find favor with God when Jesus returns.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
