When we have difficulties and suffering it brings out a variety of attitudes and responses. Some people become angry at God for allowing the situation to befall them or others. On the other hand, we see others with the ability to rejoice in God knowing that He’s doing a great work in their lives through hardship. But one of the most common responses that I have seen manifested is the “Why.” Why did this tragedy have to happen to these good people? I thought that we would explore the answer to the “Why Question” today. As I sought the answer I must admit that it gave me peace, I hope it provides peace to you when you experience life-changing events and your soul screams out. “God, why are you doing this to me?”
When we don’t understand why something happens to us or those that we love we must remember these basic truths. First, our Lord’s perspective is complete, knowing everything about the present, past, and future. Whereas we can only have a short view of things which many times leads us to the wrong view of God and why He may move in certain ways. But, God understands the things that He created and why he wishes to accomplish them through His creation, man.
God loves each of us, but His thoughts are so far above our capacity. We can never reach the level of His thoughts. (Isa. 55:9-9) There have been and will be situations that we will never understand. It is during those times my friend, that we must give up our earthly thoughts and simply place the situation in the hands of God. Second, as we filter our thoughts and emotions through the Word of God as we do God will speak to us. Lastly, we must rely on simple “child-like” faith. The Lord is always faithful to those that love him and God warns us that Satan will use anything possible to turn our eyes and hearts away from Him. For example, we see another mass shooting of innocent lives, and the anger grows deep within us, and we question God. That is exactly what Satan wants us to do. When we attempt to see things through God’s camera lens, our view zooms out, and we see more of what God is trying to accomplish in our lives. I think you would agree, sometimes it is just God’s way of getting our attention and reminding us that we are nothing without Him. Other times, God is testing our faith, by pushing us to the limit and we may never be able to comprehend God’s providential plan. God may allow these difficulties so we can be a blessing to someone else or strengthen our faith. Paul begged God several times for the “thorn in the flesh” to be removed. God answered three times, “No.” (2 Cor. 12:7) But, Maybe, God gave Paul this thorn because He knew, that without it, Paul might become prideful. Thus Paul could rejoice in and trust God knew what was best for him. I have always said, “Sometimes God blesses us, but like Jacob, we come away with a limp as a reminder of the blessing.” (Gen. 32:24-32)
So how can we respond to such suffering and pain when we don’t understand why it has come into our lives? The short answer is, “It’s not our job to know why!”We must acknowledge it and be thankful (I Thess. 5:18), we must remain confident that God is in control with all things working for the good. (Rom.8:28) Lastly, we must stand by God’s promise; “And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will Himself restore you and make you strong, firm, and steadfast. (1 Peter 5:10) Fellow believer, trust in God and He will shelter you and you will find refuge. Hallelujah.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
