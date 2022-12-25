All over the world and especially all over America this week there are little manger scenes on display in cities and towns and court squares and front yards. Some are wooden, some are plastic, some you even plug in and they light up. One of my favorites is the live nativity scenes where live actors and real animals are used. It is rewarding that so many people still have the backbone to display a manger scene no matter how many potato heads complain. Unfortunately, however, after the “Christmas season” is over, the lighted manger scene will be unplugged and boxed back up along with the donkey, the lamb, the wise men and plastic Joseph and Mary. They’ll all be put back in the basement or attic (many will store them right beside the plastic Santa) to be forgotten for another year. Many untold millions love Christmas, and with good reason I might add – it is after all the day we’ve dedicated to a celebration of God’s own Son stepping out of heaven and into a human body that he might redeem man from the curse & penalty of sin. I understand the premise behind the plastic manger scenes. But there is a “danger in the manger scene” and it is this: The Lord Jesus hasn’t been ‘away in a manger’ for over 2000 years! Now he has a crown on His head and He doesn’t sleep! Over the years I’ve met many who know the plastic baby Jesus. He lives in their garage all year until they pull him out of the box and put him in the yard at Christmas. That little plastic Jesus makes no demands and has nothing to say. He just lays there in the plastic manger being adored by his plastic parents, wise men, and animals. But then praise God there are some, many millions, who not only put a plastic manger scene in the yard, but who have the real King Jesus in their hearts! The prince of peace! The Lord of lords and King of kings is not just a seasonal favorite for them, it’s the reality many are blind to. It’s like Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story”; we could call it “After the Manger” by the Lord God. After the manger the real life of Jesus is mesmerizing and exciting, heartbreaking and thrilling. There is laughter and tears, miracles, and prophecies. After the manger, the real Jesus says and does things that grab the world in suspense and leave us with baited breath straining to hear the next thing he says. The real Jesus was mercy incarnate, gentleness and purity and love. The price all mankind knows is real yet so many deny, the price of sin, Jesus took on himself and died under its penalty. The real Jesus was buried in a tomb and after 3 days He rose from the dead FOR YOU. If you’ve been saved by the blood of the Lamb the manger is just the beginning! The real Jesus will live all year in your heart sitting upon the throne. Yes, the manger is a tender reminder of the love of our God IF you’ve met the real Jesus (the Saviour). But if you haven’t, that plastic baby Jesus might just as well be a plastic you. I don’t really care what people do with plastic baby Jesus, but I would to God that they would put the real one in their heart before it is eternally too late. Come worship the great King at Calvary Baptist Church, 703 Gillespie Rd, Palestine, Texas.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
