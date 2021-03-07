“And when Pharaoh drew nigh, the children of Israel lifted up their eyes, and, behold, the Egyptians marched after them; and they were sore afraid: and the children of Israel cried out unto the Lord” [Exodus 14:10] “And Moses said unto the people, Fear ye not, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord, which he will shew to you to day:…”] Exodus 14:13 And, behold, there arose a great tempest in the sea, insomuch that the ship was covered with the waves: but he was asleep Mt 8:24. Mt 8:25 And his disciples came to him, and awoke him, saying, Lord, save us: we perish. And he saith unto them, Why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith? Then he arose, and rebuked the winds and the sea; and there was a great calm. [Matthew 8:26] Imagine you and I were there at the beach of the Red Sea and God has made us camp out and wait for that bunch of maniacs of Pharaoh to catch up with us [Exodus 14:2-4] {so we can see how God takes care of ‘His own’ and how he deals with the wicked [Rev ch 20]}. We’ve already seen how he protected us and helped and shielded and delivered and provided for us [Exodus ch 4-14]. Do you suppose you’d be horrified of Egyptians? OR would you just shake your head and think “wow…these fella’s aint too bright”. I mean, after all the Egyptians have endured…some of them ain’t even had time to bury their dead [Exodus 12:29] and yet here they come again. So what do you think? Would you feel sorry for the Egyptians or would you be afraid? After all God has done, after all his great plagues on the Egyptians and simultaneously his sweet protections of the Children of Israel I want to believe if you and I were there we’d have begun to trust God by now. We’d have no fear of the on-coming Egyptians. We would nuke a bag of popcorn and find a good spot to sit down and watch how God was going to shield us and deal once more with those crazy Egyptians. Or how about the disciples on the ship with Jesus. After all he’s done, after all they’ve seen, why be afraid? Isn’t he the Son of the Living God? Shall God permit his son and his servants to drown? No of course not. Then why be horrified of a storm? Look what they said in Matthew 8:25 “And his disciples came to him, and awoke him, saying Lord, save us: we perish”. Hey friend, are you saved? I mean saved as in “…Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved…” Acts 16:31. I mean “the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent” saved. I mean ‘because ye are sons, God hath sent forth the Spirit of his Son into your hearts, crying, Abba, Father’. I mean Gal 2:20. If you’re saved – then don’t be afraid, trust God. Resign yourself to God’s will and remind yourself God knows your name and where you are every moment. He knows where you are and what storm you’re in. God knoweth them that are his. He’s brought you safely thus far. You need not fear these Egyptian storms, Egyptian hardships. Calvary Baptist Church on the loop across from Pizza Hut. Isn’t it time you came? Find us on the internet Calvary Baptist Church! www calvarybcpalestine.com 903-729-5924
