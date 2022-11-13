I remember hearing about a family dog that had fallen into an open septic tank while it was being worked on. They had the lid off and were reworking drain fields or something like that. Somehow the dog had wandered too close to the freshly piled loose dirt and fell into the muck, nastiness and you know what. Up to his chin in the stinking disgust of its contents, he couldn’t possibly get out. So the father got the ladder, lowered it into the tank and down he went with everyone watching. After several attempts he finally got the dog by the scruff of the neck and lifted him up on his shoulder and carried him up and out of that cesspool. As the story went on, they sprayed him off, scrubbed him clean and rejoiced in the way the dog reacted to being rescued. Can you imagine such a scene? Can you imagine the happiness of being lifted out of that stinking pit of defilement? As I read Genesis 3 of God killing something innocent to cover the nakedness of Adam and Eve I am again reminded that God loves us and I am thankful for what he has done to rescue us! As I read of the devil possessed man in Mark 5, I am reminded how God has gotten the ladder and lowered it into a septic tank that WE dug and climbed down to get us out. That man didn’t stand up top and order the dog to climb out. He didn’t stand there and say, “well, you’ve done it this time, good luck with that”. No Sir. Just went and got the ladder! Amen! When I read the Lord Jesus telling of the two debtors who ‘had nothing to pay’, who, in mercy, forgave them all their debts! {Glory to God} I am reminded yet again and again and again of God’s merciful love to come right out of heaven, into the cesspool himself, to reach out a loving arm and take hold of a helpless, hopeless dog like me covered in my sin; he lifted me out and rescued me and washed me clean! Like the old song says, “Love lifted me”! God alone could save AND He did. When Jesus stood outside that tomb and called Lazarus forth from death; when he took Jairus’s daughter who lay dead by the hand and said “Damsel, I say unto thee, arise”! Talk about being rescued! Praise God! Can’t you see it? A love so wonderful and merciful that it climbs into a cesspool and reaches out a hand to pull you close and lift you onto its shoulder and carries you out. When I read about the woman with the issue of blood 12 years who came behind Jesus and grabbed the hem of his garment [Luke 8] and was healed, Lord, it reminds me of that day I grabbed the hem of his garment! What love! For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life [John 3:16]. I still don’t understand the depth and magnitude and breadth of that love but praise the Lord I do know what it is like to be taken up in the hand of God, lifted out of sin and condemnation, washed clean and made whole! We invite you to come learn, love and worship God with us at Calvary Baptist Church across from Pizza Hut on the loop! 903-729-5924. You’ll be glad you did!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.