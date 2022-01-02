Conflict arises with family, the workplace, and at church. Jesus knew individual conflicts would arise, so he gave the disciples instructions in conflict resolution. Matthew 18:10-20 has a specific nuance to it. Some have suggested this passage is concerning church discipline, while others would contend the passage is an assurance of God hearing group prayers. Matthew 18:20 is used frequently to emphasize group prayer. “For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.” Both would be correct. Let’s consider the context. Jesus’ theme here is church discipline, interpersonal sin, and restoration. Within His teaching is encapsulated the assurance that when the body of Christ, through scripture agrees and prays He is among them.
Jesus begins with the Parable of the Lost Sheep. (Vs. 10-14) His focus is restoring someone who has gone astray back into fellowship. He uses the example of the unmerciful servant, concerning the willingness to forgive sin. (Vs. 21-35) Obviously the context of the chapter is forgiveness, restoration, and reconciliation with a brother or sister. Jesus’ template for conflict resolution is clear (verses 15-19) in three steps: First Stage: Go to the individual in private. “If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone.” Second Stage, “But if he does not listen, take one or two others along with you…” (18:16) The witnesses ensure the confrontation is handled appropriately. Stage Three encompasses accountability. The conflict is then brought before the church. Today, the church leadership would be involved before a congregational discussion. “If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church. And if he refuses to listen even to the church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector.” (18:17) The church no longer associates with them as a brother or sister in Christ. It is in verses (18-20) is the interwoven truth on prayer. In administering church discipline the church is to pray for guidance, “Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Again, I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done.” The church is making any earthly petition for heavenly intervention. The overall theme is church discipline. The secondary theme is the assurance, “God is among us when we agree and pray.”
As Christians, we should enter the reconciliation process with a spirit of love, confession, and forgiveness. We find our answers in Peter’s question “How often shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? (Vs .21) Christ teaches us to confess, forgive and reconcile, and to restore those who have gone astray. Are you carrying conflict with a brother or sister into the New Year, go to them with the love of Christ and seek reconciliation. As those who have gone astray, work for restoration into the body of Christ.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
