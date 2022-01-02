Funeral service for Gwendolyn Fobbs, 51, of Crockett, passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 in Crockett. Viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home of Crockett. Funeral will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Good Shepherd Fellowship Church at…