As we approach July 4rh, we should reflect on both our spiritual and political heritage. On June 8, 1845, Andrew Jackson said, “The Bible is the rock upon which our Republic rests.” Just a few years prior, in 1820, another of our forefathers, Daniel Webster, said, “Let us not forget the religious character of our origin.” In the days of our founding fathers, people didn’t quibble about the Bible’s importance. Our forefathers brought forth their high veneration for the Christian faith by trusting in God to guide them on their journey. They sought to incorporate, listen to, and infuse its influence through all their institutions: civil, political, and literary. Our forefather's Christian faith was enshrined in the immortal words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all “men” are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” These powerful words both launched a nation and charted its course. These words frame the very essence of what it is to be an American. Our American heritage is important, but so is our spiritual heritage as a believers. As we celebrate our nation's heritage, we must never forget to celebrate our glorious God and how He has blessed us and our nation. David wrote in Psalm 145:1-2, 4, “I will extol You, my God, O King, And I will bless Your name forever and ever. Every day I will bless You, And I will praise Your name forever and ever.”, “One generation shall praise Your works to another, and shall declare Your mighty acts.”
As Americans, we know the freedom that we enjoy has been paid for by men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. As believers, we have freedom from darkness and sin, and that freedom was paid for by the blood of Jesus Christ at Calvary. As we celebrate America's birthday, we can celebrate the eternal freedom that our Lord has provided. How glorious to be no longer bound to sin and its tyranny. We are free from a debt we could never pay. Paul wrote, “There is none righteous, not even one;” ( Romans 3:10) but the scriptures assure that those who put their faith in Christ shall be saved. Our spiritual declaration of independence is found within the Word of God, Halleluiah. “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12); “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.: (Eph. 2:8-9)
As Americans, we must never forget our responsibilities to our Country. As an American and Christian, I would advocate that when we remain true to our Lord Jesus Christ and biblical principles we are better equiped to serve our great Country. Consider the religious freedom we enjoy in America for a moment. Christiantoday.com reports that data shows that 100,000 Christians are martyred annually. In addition, in a recent issue of, “Voice of the Martyrs”, Rou Stults, "Concerning martyrdom, many Christians in the West either deny or are ignorant of it, but persecution is part of present reality." In America, Christians have witnessed mild persecution, mostly attacks on religious freedoms but God has protected us from the extreme persecution that Christians experience in other parts of the world.
As we celebrate our spiritual heritage, we must acknowledge that there is a war being waged by Satan in our society. As I have said before, this war is not about political parties or liberal ideologies. It’s a war between good and evil. “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places." (Eph.6:12) So let each of us pray without ceasing (1 Thess. 5:16), cover ourselves with God’s Holy Word, (2 Tim 2:15) and as we celebrate July 4th, may we lift our eyes upward in celebration of our glorious God.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
