Throughout the Bible, we see a throng of people surrounding Jesus wherever He went. We see Jesus repeatedly focusing on individuals, not the crowds. He focused on the woman at the well, a lame man being lowered through a roof, and the individual calling of the disciples. Even by feeding the 5,000, he focused on the individual. In those crowds, Jesus could have spoken and healed hundreds simultaneously but because of their faith, he focused on the individuals. The same Jesus that healed the blind man can heal us today.
If we look in Mark Chapter 4, we see multitudes flocking to Jesus. The crowds were so large that Jesus had to teach from a boat in the sea. “And a very large crowd gathered about him so that he got into a boat and sat in it on the sea, and the whole crowd was beside the sea on the land.” (Mark 4:1) It was in the evening, Jesus has a great crowd, what an opportunity for Him but stops and says, “Let us go across to the other side.” Why? He’s got a captive audience, eager to hear His teaching. Surely, some people needed healing, but He wants to leave. Whatever Jesus did, there was a purpose. He wanted to cross the Sea of Galilee in the evening even though violent storms arose suddenly and crossing in the evening was very hazardous, but Jesus had a purpose. An opportunity to strengthen the faith of His disciples individually by calming a storm and the crowd for an individual. We’re not told, but I believe Jesus knew the events that were about to transpire.
In Chapter 5:2 we read, “And when Jesus had stepped out of the He, immediately there met him out of the tombs a man with an unclean spirit. He lived among the tombs.” This individual was possessed, tormented, filled with an unclean spirit, and living in a graveyard. He meets Jesus running and falling before Him and crying out, “What have you to do with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? I adjure you by God, do not torment me.” Jesus left the multitudes to minister to this individual, to free him of the unclean spirits that had tormented him for so long. After Jesus cast out the unclean spirits, He tells him to, “Go home to your friends and tell them how much the Lord has done for you, and how he has had mercy on you.” What a witness this man must have been to the power of Christ, to those that heard his story.
The modern-day chains that we may experience can come in a variety of forms. It might be an addiction, anger, depression, loneliness, or a failure to forgive. We can identify such spiritual shackles by assessing whether whatever weakens us, restricts our freedom, and prevents us from reaching our potential to become closer to and more like Christ. Today we can run to Jesus and appeal to Him, “Set us free!” and He will lift our burdens and heal us spirituality, redeeming us not with corruptible things but with the blood of Christ. Then because of our redemption, Jesus says, “Go home to your friends and tell them how much the Lord has done for you.” We only must come to Christ, and He’ll turn our graveyards into gardens.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
