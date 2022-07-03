As I invite people to church, I am often asked “is your church a come as you are church?” The same question has been being asked since Adam and Eve were in the Garden of Eden. That very same question has been asked on every continent, by every people, in every age and generation. Can I come to God as I am? Can I come to his altar as I am? Will God accept me as I am? 2nd Corinthians 5:17 and so many other verses as well tell us that we must come as we are, but we must come desiring that our sins will be taken away. In Mark chapter 5 we’re told about a man possessed by devils, living in the tombs, cutting himself with rocks and ruined by Satan. We’re told he cried & wailed and no one could help him. But when Jesus came that devil possessed man ran to him, fell prostrate before him and worshipped him [Mark 5:1-20]. Jesus didn’t say “hey, go clean up your act and then come back”. He didn’t say “go get a shave and a haircut and change clothes and then come see me”. No, we must all come as we are (unclean, lost, sinful and condemned). Would I say that poor devil possessed man cannot come to God for hope and salvation until he quits being devil possessed? No sir! his only hope is Jesus! His only chance is Jesus! He MUST COME as he is! I will not tell that man he isn’t fit for our pretty church pews and our carpeted floors. Nonetheless, notice something important and unpopular. That man came wanting to be freed from his devils, not to have them accepted and after Jesus cast out the devils, that man was completely different. No more cutting, wailing, screaming, moaning, nakedness! No more devil possessed behavior! The next time we see that man AFTER he was cleansed from sin and set free from the devil, we see him dressed and in his right mind sitting and listening to Jesus. He, like so many the Lord Jesus met, were drastically and permanently changed. So, can you come to God as you? Yes! You must come as you are, but you won’t be left as you came. In fact, if you are left as you came, then it did you no good to come at all. Come to God as you are, but you will NOT be left as you are. God cleanses us FROM our sins; he doesn’t cleanse us TO sin. Our sins will be taken from us – not cleansed and accepted and handed back to us. God cleanses you FROM your sins; he doesn’t cleanse you AND your sins. You must come as you are yes! BUT YOU CANNOT STAY AS YOU CAME! Jesus changes everything! 2nd Corinthians 5:17. If you had terminal cancer, would want your doctor to accept your cancer or cure it? The consequence of sin is death and damnation. God, in his love for you, will take your sins to the cross and separate you from them. He will not leave you in your sins and in your condemnation. We’re in a time in America where many seem to want their sin to be accepted. No, God will not accept or approve our sins. God will welcome you and change you. But if you come wanting to keep your sins, you just as well not come at all. If you’re ready for God to change your life HE WILL. Calvary Baptist Church welcomes you 903-729-5924 703 Gillespie Rd on the Loop across from Pizza Hut. Visit us on the web at Calvarybcpalestine.com.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
