This past Sunday Evening at Calvary we took in a lesson in “closeness to God” and restoring things lost. Read with me in your King James Bible the wonderful lessons of Luke chapter 15:8 Either what woman having ten pieces of silver, if she lose one piece, doth not light a candle, and sweep the house, and seek diligently till she find it? 9 And when she hath found it, she calleth her friends and her neighbors together, saying, Rejoice with me; for I have found the piece which I had lost.
The Lord gave this illustration in address to the ever murmuring, complaining, griping Pharisees who were displeased with his ‘receiving sinners and eating with them’. Sad that we always have some who don’t like the way the Master does things, doesn’t agree with this, opposed to that. Always there is something they disapprove of. Let’s look deeper. I hope you’ve reached the place where you’ve begun to realize that it isn’t just coins or silver that we can see here. For example, imagine if we replace coins with “prayer life” and we read that she had lost her prayer life. Those of us who take the matter serious know that the prayer life can fall into neglect fairly quickly. Just a little too busy today…and too much happening tomorrow, and in just a few days of neglect that prayer life can fall into such disuse that it falls right off the table and is lost. Or what if we replace closeness with loved ones, husband, wife etc? Don’t we all know what it is like to misplace our closeness with those near and dear to us? Don’t we all know what it is like to allow our walk with the Lord to suffer neglect and grow cold? How about we replace coin with “Testimony”. I can tell you of a certainty that there are some whom I have had to call and ask their forgiveness because I let my testimony become a disappointment in their presence by doing or saying things which I knew better than to do. What about if we take her lost coin and insert “Joy of salvation”, or “happiness” or “Witness”? You see, you can lose the “joy of salvation” just as David lost his [Psalm 51]. You can lose the joy of fellowship with the people of God, the house of God, the praise and songs and even with the singing of God’s people. When you realize you’ve lost it; when you realize you’ve lost any one of these – your testimony, your closeness to the Lord, your prayer life, your spiritual joy, your love of the brethren, your love of attending church with the brethren: Time to get busy finding it again! You begin this by trying to determine where ya lost it. Start there, start with repentance for permitting it to be neglected and lost. God will help you I promise. Usually, he’ll show you right where it was lost and he’ll show you how to get it back! Yes, you can find your Christian joy again! Yes, you can find your fellowship with the people of God! Yes, you can find that lost closeness! Yes, your prayer life can be strengthened! Then you’ll be saying to your friends “come, rejoice with me; for I have found the joy I had lost”! Come and join us at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine across from Pizza Hut on the Loop. 903-729-5924 Sunday Morning Service at 10AM, 6PM and Wednesday night at 7PM. Come be a part soon!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.