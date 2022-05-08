According to commentators few New Testament books have been as controversial as the Letter of James. Its place in the canon was contested by some early Christians. The reformer Martin Luther called it an “epistle of straw” and relegated it to a secondary status within the New Testament. And modern theologians often dismiss the letter as a holdover from Judaism that does not truly express the essence of the Christian future. Yet, in contrast to the sometimes negative view of the letter among academics, is the status of James among ordinary believers” (Moo, 2000, p. 1) I think that for the believer today it is intensely practical. Many times we come to the Scriptures looking for direction or guidance. James was writing to the twelve tribes of Israel who were scattered among the nations He writes concisely to communicate God’s Word to them. We read his letter and find ourselves creating a visual image of the Scriptures in our minds.
The central theme of James centers on “faith and works”. This book speaks volumes to us today on matters concerning the Christian lifestyle. One might ask the question, How does faith work itself out in a Christian life? James, tells us in (2:2) that “Faith without works is dead. “The vital thing for us in today’s society is to focus on the fact that it is what we do out of faith that shows the world that we are different. We work out of love not to gain love. I must point out at this
juncture that many organizations around the world do great work, feed thousands, improve third-world infrastructure, dig water wells in remote areas, and research cures for deathly viruses. All wonderful things, but these works fall short without the faith of Christ as their foundation. (Acts 1:8) “Therefor go!” In the eyes of society, these are humanitarian acts of kindness. In the eyes of Christ, they fall short because they are not rooted in the “Faith”. What good does it do to feed a thousand children but fail to feed them food that will not bring to them eternal life?
James starts his letter by saying, “My brothers and sisters, consider it nothing but joy when you fall into all sorts of trials because you know that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect effect so that you will be perfect and complete, not deficient in anything.” (James 1-3 NET) James immediately addresses the fact that when problems come consider it joy. I am sure someone said. “Excuse me, did you day joy?” The Greek word for “Joy’” is “chara” which comes from the root of “chairo: meaning to rejoice be glad, gladly greet, to hail joyfully” So here we see James stating that in the same manner that we greet a son or daughter that has just come from a military deployment, we should also “greet pain and suffering for Christ sake.” This is the jumping-off point for some. Jesus said, “Count the cost for service!” We are “commissioned” (a military term) to go out each day to go on a spiritual deployment looking everywhere for the enemy (Satan). The lost have a serious virus. As Spiritual soldiers, we are to take every opportunity to administer the Word of Christ to the sick and the broken remembering God’s Word, “You shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
