Did you ever consider how our greatest strengths can often lead to our greatest failures? Jehoshaphat was a godly king, but his weakness was compromising with the world. Compromising with the world is a road to danger for even the godliest of believers. Compromise is one of Satan’s most used tactics. King Jehoshaphat was a godly king, (2 Chron 17:3-4,6) he sought after God’s commandments and took pride in walking with the Lord. He removed idols from the land and sent out teachers to instruct people in God’s law. When he was rebuked by a prophet for his alliance with Ahab, he repented and made even more religious reforms. In Chapter 20 his nation is threatened by a great army and he calls the people to pray and fast. If King Jehoshaphat could suffer from compromise, could we not also?
Compromise with the world is a danger because it is subtle. We don’t just wake up and say, “today, I’ll tolerate, and agree with the sinful culture”. Jehoshaphat was ready to do battle with Ahab and he would have won, but Ahab changed the playing field. Ahab had his daughter marry Jehoshaphat’s son. We see Jehoshaphat promising the godless Ahab, “I am as you are, and my people as your people, and we will be with you in the battle” (18:3) Satan attacks in subtle ways. The text does not tell us “the why”, we can only speculate that Jehoshaphat thought the marriage would have a positive impact on Athaliah and her mother, Jezebel. This decision almost got him killed when he joined in battling Ramoth-Gilead.
Even godly people get lured into compromise with the world through subtlety. Notice how Jehoshaphat got sucked in deeper and deeper. After the godly Micaiah prophesied against Ahab’s expedition, Jehoshaphat felt locked in because he had given his word. Consequently, he stood by while the godly prophet was placed in jail. Unlike, Jehoshaphat, we must be alert to Satan’s ploy. It is when we form the wrong relationship with ungodly people, we begin to make compromises that are spiritually destructive. Jude 23, says that on some, we are to “have mercy with fear, hating even the garment polluted by the flesh.” Shouldn’t we help the wicked and love those who hate the Lord? Many Christians would answer, “Of course, we should!” We better read our Bible more carefully! It says that God hates the wicked (Ps. 5:5) and that we should too (Ps. 139:20-22) We should not form primary friendships with unbelievers. Your closest friends must be those who share your values and goals in Christ. “What fellowship has light with darkness?” (2 Cor. 6:14).
Yes, we have heard Christians and preachers say, we need to find unity and common ground. Those who profess this are false teachers. “Do not be deceived,” Paul warns. “Bad company corrupts good morals” (1 Cor. 15:33). Some Christians in America are getting carried away with the political process as if that is the answer to preserving our freedoms. I am not suggesting that we abandon our political responsibility as Christian citizens, but I do maintain that the only hope for America is the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Political relationships with non-believers can draw us into compromise in other areas of the world. The clincher of this story is the devastating effect that Jehoshaphat’s compromise with the world had on his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the Southern kingdom. In Chapters 21 and 22 we read after Jehoshaphat’s death, his son Jehoram (married to Athaliah) slaughtered all his brothers and then turned the nation to idolatry (21:6). God struck him with a terrible disease of the bowels, and he died after eight years as king. His son Ahaziah became king and lasted one year before he was murdered (see 22:3-4). Ahaziah’s wicked mother Athaliah then slew all his sons (her grandsons!), except for Joash, who was rescued and hidden from her. The Davidic line from which Christ would descend came close to being snuffed out!
So, what’s the answer? As Christians, we must take each day and place it in the hands of our Lord as an offering. Don’t become adjusted to the world’s culture and try to fit in. Instead, “Commit your works to the Lord and your plans will be established.” (Prov. 16:3) We’ll discover what our Lord wants from us and we can faithfully respond. We can trust in God and rise above our sinful culture and become the light in the darkness.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
