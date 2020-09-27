Hater’s, we are told, are cruel, mean, intolerant and those unenlightened souls who are singlehandedly destroying the planet, the ozone, the country, and the global citizenry [whatever that is]. These haters, say they, are the problem in ‘fascist America’ and they must be brought to heel by whatever means necessary. However as most of you patriots know, and as history so starkly illustrates, “those who can make you believe absurdities, can persuade you to commit atrocities”. I recently read a little snippet that said, “hatred causes nothing but problems and never solves any”; sounds witty doesn’t it? However for those who tend to meditate and reflect before subscribing, no it’s NOT TRUE at all. You Bible believers know that ‘a witty saying proves nothing’. Hatred isn’t causing all the world’s problems. In fact it is the lack of hatred and the overused stamp of tolerance that’s causing so many problems in America and the world. You are probably thinking “say what?” Well stay with me for a few moments. God directed Solomon to write “To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven” [Ecclesiastes 3:1] and in verse 8 God has him write “A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war and a time of peace”. David, whom God said was a perfect man, wrote under inspiration of the Holy Spirit “Do not I hate them, O Lord, that hate thee? And am I not grieved with those that rise up against thee? I hate them with perfect hatred: I do count them mine enemies.” [Psalm 139:21-22] So let me confess; being a student of the bible I am definitely a hater. A farmer hates drought and pestilence. If more of us hated sin we would not be where we are in America and the world. For example: Imagine if all men hated adultery and all things that indulge and promote it. Fewer marriages would be destroyed by it. Imagine if all women hated promiscuity, fornication, and refused to be defiled thereby or therein! Imagine if we all hated and wouldn’t tolerate any abuse of the weak minded, the feeble, the elderly and the orphan. I wonder what our world would be like if more men hated all things that subjugate and defile the noble role God intended wives and daughters to hold. Imagine if we all hated and would not tolerate thievery and robbery. Imagine if we were completely intolerant of those who victimize the weak and defenseless. Decency hates decadence. If more people hated the things God told us he hates and wants us to hate, we would certainly be far better off. Like God, I hate all things that molest the mind, the heart, and the body of a child. I hate all things that have corrupted the biblical morals of America and the world. The bible says “Ye that love the Lord, hate evil…” [Psalm 97:10]. In Jeremiah 44 God said, “Oh do not this abominable thing that I hate.” See Zechariah 8:17 also. Some will misinterpret and misapply “love your enemies” to circumvent hating what God hates, but notice God said for you to love “YOUR” enemies, not His. God said He hates some things. Imagine if we all hated the devil and we all hated sin so much that sincerely tried to avoid it. Don’t you hate what the devil has done in your life? Love what God loves, hate what God hates. Calvary Baptist Church 703 E Gillespie St 903-729-5924 www.Calvarybcpalestine.com. .
Religious Column:Confessions of a Hater
- Pastor Malcolm Harrison
-
-
Obituaries
James L. Bailey of Palestine died Saturday September 19,2020 at the age of 88. Funeral Services will be Sunday, September 27,2020 at 1:00 pm at the Emanuel Funeral Home Chapel in Palestine Tx. Rev. Melvin Hill Sr. will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Brushy Cr…
Memorial service for Billy Bruce Brice, 72, of Palestine will be Saturday, October 3,2020, at 2:00pm at the Palestine Airport. Arrangements are under the direction of Herrington/Land of Memory. Billy died September 1,2020. View online at www.herringtonfuneral.com
Susan Tobias, 66, of Palestine passed away September 23,2020. Services are 3:00pm Monday, September 28,2020, at Herrington/Land of Memory. Burial will follow at Broyles Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 1:00pm-3:00pm prior to the funeral service. View online at www.herringtonfuneral.com.
