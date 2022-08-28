Isaiah chapter 30 vs 22 is one of my “ME” verses. In other words, it’s become one of the many that have been proven to me by personal firsthand experience. Look at it with me in the real Bible “Ye shall defile also the covering of thy graven images of silver, and the ornament of thy molten images of gold: thou shalt cast them behind thy back as a menstruous cloth; thou shalt say unto it, Get thee hence”. Undoubtedly some of you know someone who has a Burger King religion. You know, the ‘have it your way’ type. The sort who’ve remade God in their own image. To them God isn’t perfect, his words are not perfect, there is no perfect Bible and Jesus must’ve been confused when he said “…if any man love me, he will keep my words…” [John 14:23]. Since there is no perfect Bible, you may interpret scripture as you like. To them God likes what they like, has their opinions and views, doesn’t make demands, and sin is relative. Hell isn’t an actual place. For them, everyone who dies goes to that ‘better place’ and gets angel’s wings. To them heaven has no walls, no gates, no conditions to enter, no standards, and definitely no rules. That is the man-made covering for the graven images of self, money, ignorance, arrogance, the natural aristocracy of man in our text from Isaiah. It’s the counterfeit, the fake, the absurd version of Christianity. Some of you, and I hope many, have had the spiritual clay put on your eyes and whereas once you were blind, now you see. You are woken up to the reality of the scriptures. You are the only legitimately WOKE culture there has ever been [See Romans 13:11]. For some of you the country club, burger king, Saturday morning cartoon version of Christianity has been exposed for the sham it is. Some of you have come face to face with those breaking points that expose the chaff and reveal the wheat. You’ve come pleading perhaps for a son, a daughter, a husband, a wife. Begging God to do what only He can do. You’ve had your centurion moment [Luke 7:1-8]. You’ve brought your alabaster box filled with your sins and you’ve stood behind Jesus in your heart by faith, weeping and unworthy of redemption [Luke 7:38}. Maybe you have knelt in humility and repentance and wept out your tears and with them washed his feet and kissed them dry. Whatever it was that ripped down the walls of Jericho have exposed to you a real walk with God, a real salvation, a real Bible in your heart. The glorious light of the real scriptures, illuminated within by the Holy Spirit, they show us how foolish and shallow the hog pen version of Christianity [Luke 15] really is. Oh, but when you kneel before the Lamb in abject humility and ask if he is willing to make you clean [Matthew 8:2] and he puts forth his gentle hand and says, “I will; be thou clean”. Awe yes! Then the religion of the ever-critical pharisee is seen for the menstruous cloth it is and cast behind you. Real church isn’t for everyone. But if you want the old truth, in the old way, from the old bible, given by old men of God, authored by the Ancient of days, and you are looking for a refreshingly old-fashioned church – Calvary is the place for you. 703 Gillespie Rd on the Loop near the industrial plaza. Come this Sunday.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.