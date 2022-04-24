The Bible speaks volumes on anger and how we should react to this God-given emotion. Psalms 19:14 tells us that the meditations of our hearts should be acceptable in God's sight. We refer to our anger in many ways, we call it; venting, blowing off steam, being offended, or ticked off. The truth is that there is such a thing as “healthy anger”. First, we must realize that there are benefits to anger. As Christians, we may think that anger is, sinful and unpleasing in God’s sight. This causes the inability to accept and acknowledge anger.
What is anger? Anger is nothing more than a strong emotional feeling of resentment or displeasure caused by negative stimuli. As Christians, we experience anger in many ways and at many levels. We have all had opportunities where we have experienced anger. Later we regret our feelings and wonder why we allowed ourselves to get so angry. In addition, we have had moments of anger that were justified that caused us to react correctly and to handle the situation in a Christian manner. Two situation, same anger, but we reacted differently. Why? Most likely, because we allowed the Spirit to guide us. When we are afraid, depressed, or experiencing grief, researchers tell us that our body is drained of physical strength. With anger, it is the opposite. Anger releases a chemical into our system that gets us ready to fight. Now as Christians, God has given us the choice to use or abuse this explosion of energy. The type of anger I am referring to must result in a personal choice on our part. If we allow anger to control us it becomes unhealthy. Unhealthy anger grows into a cancer that can focus on revenge, destroy love and cause our minds to not think clearly.
As Christians, we must pray for the Holy Spirit to guide our anger. In Ephesians 4:26 we are told to “Be angry but not sin.” You may be asking at this point, how we can be angry and not sin. God has given this emotion to us and He can give us the power to not be consumed by it. Anger can be used in a powerful way for the glory of God. Let’s look at the life of Nehemiah and how he dealt with his anger. Nehemiah wanted to organize the Jews in Jerusalem to rebuild the walls around the city when a group of poor Jews came complaining about paying the king’s tax on their fields and vineyards. Nehemiah’s reaction was one of indignation and his anger was in line with God’s anger (Neh. 5:-6) What can we learn?
We must admit our anger and think before we speak. Nehemiah did not say the first thing that came to his mind. “So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath; for the wrath of man does not produce the righteousness of God. (James 1:19-20). Think about the situation calmly and decide what to do. Nehemiah decided on a plan that would solve the problem. Most of all, we must give our anger over to the Holy Spirit. (James 4:7) Lastly, forgiveness is not a choice. “And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.” (Eph 4:32) Anger is a God-given emotion that we can use for His glory. Always remember the words of Paul, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:21)
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
