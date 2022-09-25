On April 4, 1945, the U.S. 4th Armored Division and the 89th Infantry Division discovered Ohrdruf Nord (code named S111) the first German concentration camp it would liberate. On April 12, Generals Eisenhower, Patton and Bradley were driven to Ohrdruf near Gatha to see it. The stench of death hung in the air as some 3000 naked, emaciated and in various states of decay, Jewish corpses lay half buried or piled in heaps. General Bradley was stunned to silence, General Patton walked away to lean on a building and puke and General Eisenhower committed himself to seeing every inch of the camp. Charred remains of prisoners in a burned building, piles of lime covered corpses and other horrific scenes were so terrible General Patton refused to go inside or look further. General Eisenhower would write his wife a few days later and say “The other day I visited a German internment camp. I never dreamed that such cruelty, bestiality, and savagery could really exist in this world! It was horrible”. Soon after, he ordered all front-line soldiers capable of doing so, to tour the camp and see it for themselves. He told his commanders to spread word that “we are told that the American soldier does not know what he is fighting for. Once he sees this place, he will at least know what he is fighting against”. I would like to remind you Christians and you who are under conviction: What you are fighting for – Your husband! Your Wife! Your children! Your grandchildren! Your family and friends and church! All of whom need you to pick up your armor and take up your weapons of war and get on the front line and do your duty! I would remind you that YOU must pray! YOU must be spiritually strong for those defenseless ones under your spiritual care! Who will reach out by faith and lay your loved ones upon the lap of God by prayer if not you?! Who will call out to beseech mercy and grace for those sick ones in your church family if not you?! Who will set the example and teach the up-coming generations if not you?! You cannot afford to forget who you are fighting for, nor who and what you are fighting against. Everywhere around us we are seeing those horrors we were warned would come. Spiritual decline, Biblical ignorance, Unfaithfulness to fellowship IN the churches. Soldiers these days seem to specialize in little more than desertion. Men shall be lovers of their own selves! Children shall be disobedient and dishonorable to their parents and that’s IF they even have one or both. May I remind you friend – your foe is like a roaring lion that stalks about looking for one he can carve out and tear apart and devour. Will it be your wife? Will you let it be your granddaughter in the company she keeps? Will you permit the enemy to take that son out of your home without so much as a spiritual fight? Then I suggest you get your uniform on, get your gear on. Get back in your place and if you’ve never been in it or you don’t know where it is, come visit us at a refreshingly old-fashioned, hymn singing, bible preaching church. Calvary Baptist Church is the place for you. We have Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings, Singing, Praying, Bible time at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and Bible study and Prayer Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. . Find us on the web or come in person at 703 Gillespie Rd off Loop 256.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
