Our lives are plagued with interruptions. We encounter slow traffic, long lines at the bank, unexpected illnesses, or family issues all begin to crumble our carefully crafted plan. My problem is many times I react with frustration or even anger. I might blame others and say, “God give me a break!” The truth is interruptions provide opportunities to rely on God and though these interruptions catch us off guard, God is not surprised at all.
In Mark 5, we see the life of Jesus filled with interruptions. He crosses the Sea of Galilee with the disciples and is confronted with a man possessed by demons, who falls at His feet crying out to Him. (vs 6-13) Jesus drives out the “Legion” of demons into a herd of pigs and they run into the sea and drown. The herdsman fled to the city and told everyone what had happened. Rather than celebrating a miracle, the people begged Jesus to depart. (vs 17) Jesus and the disciples encounter a divine interruption and they have to cross back over the Sea of Galilee again.
Once Jesus is back on the other side He’s challenged with another interruption by a large crowd and a leader of the synagogue named Jairus, fell at his feet begging Jesus to heal his daughter who was very ill (21-24). But as Jesus was leaving with Jairus, a poor woman with a twelve-year hemorrhage works her way through the crowd just to touch His garment. (vs 28) This encounter with the woman caused Jesus to stop and ask, “Who touched my garments?” (vs 30) Jesus knowing the woman's faith, turned the interruption into a moment of healing As Jesus was talking to the women, people arrived from Jairus’ house to inform him his daughter had died and said, “Why trouble the Teacher?” (vs 35). Jesus said, “Do not fear, only believe.” (vs 36) Jesus precedes to Jairus’ home and raises his daughter from the dead.
Jesus is the “Divine Multitasker”. Within this story are the demon possessed man, a woman with a hemorrhage, and Jairus’ dying daughter, all interruptions that would result in people falling at the feet of Jesus in faith and relying on Him. Many times, we expect God to work in our lives during life-changing events and fail to see that God works during small interruptions and frustrations. These moments of frustrating events are steppingstones to growth in grace as we focus on Christ rather than ourselves. When we frame these interruptions correctly, we truly begin to see the need in our life for Jesus. Always remembering to, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” We can have the assurance that God is working amid every daily event, He is not surprised and says to us, “Do not fear, only believe.”
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
