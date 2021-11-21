You’ve heard it said, “God doesn’t give us more than we can handle.” Is that even a scripture, many would answer yes, but that statement is contrary to the Word of God. I don’t know how you feel, but pulling up to a gas pump, a trip for groceries, or a glance at the news overwhelms me with fear. I think how am I going to survive? If you have the same feelings, I believe it’s because we have allowed world events to weaken our faith.
The apostle Paul had many difficult times. In 2 Corinthians, Paul paints a vivid picture of his suffering. He wrote that things were so bad they didn’t think they would survive but It was the best thing that could have happened because they stopped relying on their strength. They were forced to trust God totally. This too is our fear during these times. Stop relying on ourselves and earnestly trust God. Stop looking inward and look upward. I’m on that journey and I ask you to join me. We must quit hiding from ourselves the truth we can’t do it on our own. Could all the chaos be God’s plan for our society, for us? “ Lord you are my refuge, my stronghold when I am troubled”. (Ps. 9:9-10), “You hide me in your sacred tent”. (Ps. 27:5)
Paul wrote, “Do not lose heart”. We must not let our faith be shaken. ”Be strong, let your heart take courage” (Ps. 27:14) You and I must stop wrestling with ourselves to fix things. We need to stop looking at our checkbook for the answers and turn to the Book of books and acknowledge our weakness in today’s world. In Psalm 56 we read, “O God, for man, tramples on me, You have kept count of my tossing and put my tears in your bottle”. God not only dries our tears, but He opens our eyes so we can see more clearly through them.
I pray that our troubles will strengthen our faith to put “the Me” aside. Throughout the Bible, we see God’s promises of provision. He has done it for you and me in the past, and He will continue to provide. We must stop depending on ourselves (the Me) to solve our problems. Getting rid of “Me” is not a one-time event and it’s not easy. I can testify to that. We’ve been taking care of “Me” for a lifetime. It’s a daily struggle.
In Kyle Idleman’s book, “The End of Me” he relates a story, of asking people to complete a sentence, “Jesus became real when?” Your answer and mine would be like many others. He summed up by saying, “Jesus became real to me when I came to the end of me”. Folks, I’m there. You and I will truly find peace amid world events when we change our focus from “the Me” and put our total trust in the “He”, Jesus Christ.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
