As our culture spirals downward due to liberal and sinful ideologies, people are attempting to change the meaning of God’s Word to conform to their worldly lifestyle, rather than transforming themselves to be acceptable before God. The apostle Paul wrote “ Do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” (Rom. 12:2) Today, let’s consider the question, “Doesn’t God Love Unconditionally?” This is a question that as Christians we might be confronted with in today’s society by individuals who embrace non-biblical behavior. When the individual’s behavior or lifestyle is challenged, they counter by saying, “Well, God loves everyone unconditionally!”
To say “God loves everyone unconditionally” is a phrase I believe many times is used as an excuse for sin. To say that God loves us unconditionally implies that God loves us no matter what. Yes, God loves all people, but this statement does not speak the entire truth. I say this, because in our society today to make this statement, implies that God requires nothing of us. No matter what we do, no matter how we live God continues to love us with no expectations of us. He doesn’t require us to change, he doesn’t require us to repent. This type of conversation is going to cause people to continue to live in sin and that is not love. Jesus never did that. In all Jesus’ interactions, He required conditions of people. For example; (John 4:15-16). A Pharisee named Nicodemus came to Jesus and asked, “How can I be born again?’ Jesus told him to be “born again of the spirit” not of the flesh. When Jesus was confronted by the rich young ruler who had great wealth ran to him asking “How can I inherit eternal life? Jesus told him the condition was that he had to sell all that he had and give to the poor. Jesus’ condition was that the rich young man not remain in his self-righteousness. Jesus was calling for repentance and faith in Him. God’s grace is poured out on all, and that is an act of love. Jesus said, “But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven. For he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”(Matt. 5:44-45) But the love of our Father is supremely expressed in His work of salvation and yes the fundamentals of that work have been done unconditionally through the blood of Jesus Christ on the cross but the full blessing of salvation does not flow unconditionally to us. Jesus said, “Count the cost of following me.” To follow Jesus, we must love Him more than our wives, families, possessions, and ourselves. Therefore, God’s love flows freely, but there are conditions for our salvation.
The most well know and quoted verse is John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” God loved the world He created so much that He sent His Son into this world to be the sacrificial lamb for our sins. There are conditions to be the beneficiary of that eternal life. It comes to us through conversion and that is not unconditional. The first condition of conversion is repentance. As we repent, we have a sincere regret or remorse for the life that we have been living. Our repentance involves every aspect of our lives; behaviors, desires, thoughts, speech, and attitudes.
Another condition of conversion is to produce fruit. Some might refer to this as “works” We can not work our way to salvation, but salvation does produce good works. The good works or fruit that our lives produce are evidence of our salvation and gives glory to Christ.
In closing, does God love unconditionally? Yes, he does. But the Bible tells us that faith is the only condition for salvation. The New Testament records more than 200 cases where the only condition for salvation is faith or belief. When the Philippian jailor asked how to be saved, the Holy Spirit-inspired answer was “believe on the Lord Jesus Christ” (Acts 16:31)
We are given the choice with the condition, that we must recognize our sinful state, believe in Christ, confess our sins, repent from sin and ask Jesus to come into our hearts.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
