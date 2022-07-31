Is Jesus able to forgive your sins? The answer is “yes”. “The Son of Man has power on earth to forgive sins.” So how do we know that we have sinned? In most cases, we have broken an agreement, thought bad thoughts, been rude to a family member or friend, committed lust in our hearts or our language has not been appropriate. We ask God for forgiveness but somehow we can’t embrace the fact that our sins are forgiven. The answer is simple. If we are in Christ, our sins are forgiven, once and for all. But we tend to carry the guilt of them around with us and Satan can use them to quench the Spirit within us. He leads our thoughts to “My sins are so bad, I can never be forgiven” or “I am not good enough for God’s grace. The Bible says. “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God”. It does not say, “For all have sinned and they must be good enough to be forgiven”. We have the peace that God is loving and forgives all sins, we just have to trust God is faithful and that our sins have been forgiven through the blood of Christ.
So when we seek forgiveness, how should we do it, how should we pray? For the unbeliever, there is only one prayer that God will hear, referred to by some as the “Sinners Prayer”. For the believer there are a few things that must be done; Be sincere in your confession: Go into as much detail as possible and turn from that sinful lifestyle. “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed.” As we confess our sins to one another we grow in fellowship with those whom we have wronged. Give your guilt to God: Talk to God just like you would speak to your earthly father. Be open and honest, God will hear you. When Daniel prayed for the Jewish nation, God sent Gabriel immediately with an answer. (9:24-27) When we carry around the baggage of guilt it tends to get heavier day by day. “My guilt has overwhelmed me like a burden too heavy to bear” (Psalm 38:4). I would suggest that if you feel that your prayers are not going past the ceiling, it is because of the guilt. Free yourself, reconcile with God and others. “Lord my God, if I have done this and there is guilt on my hands” (Psalm 7:3) One of my favorite Christian authors, J. D. Geere, in his book, “The Gospel Revolution,” writes, “There is nothing that you have ever done that will make God love you less and there is nothing you can ever do to make God love you more”. As we wait on the Lord, we grow in faith and our relationship with our Father will grow in intimacy. So what about you, have you prayed, confessed your sins, turned from that sin honestly, and reconciled with those that you have hurt? Finally, Be quiet, and remember that prayer is a conversation, not a speech. During a conversation, we pause so that we can listen and comprehend what someone else is attempting to commutate to us. Meditate and listen to God. You can’t hear Him when you are talking.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
