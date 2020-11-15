In these times we seem bereft of peace. All around the storms of life are raging out of control. We joke about 2020 but it truly has been a trying year. Despite this, we can be assured that our Lord is still in control. The bible says in Luke 21:28 “And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.”
One of the events in the Bible that makes me want to have a running shouting hallelujah fit is the Resurrection! Without it, Christianity is just another in the long line of dead religions that offer no hope. The Apostle Paul said “…if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain…” Oh but thanks be to God that Christ is risen from the dead…this is the central bond of the scriptures and the bedrock of Christianity. As such in Acts 1:1-11 we are told of the Lord Jesus Christ’s ascension back up into heaven where He was before He came down to be born as ‘the son of man’. We are told and can be sure that He IS coming again! In this we find peace!
I AM REJOICING because He is coming! His coming gives me hope! To leave this sin sick world filled with division and strife. Such a great price was paid to redeem me from the penalty of sin and I am anxious to meet face to face that Lord of Lords and King of Kings who took upon himself the shame and reproach of my sin, my judgment, my sentence and my death – in order that I might have those things to which He alone is entitled: A crown of Life, A Crown of Righteousness, my name written in the Lamb’s Book of Life, mercy, grace, love and peace but above all – FORGIVENESS OF SINS! I am rejoicing because He’s coming and no one ever cared for me like Jesus. Revelation 22:20 says “He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.”
I AM AFRAID because He is coming! Over the years I have shared the gospel with hundreds of men and women. I’ve witnessed to young teens in juvenile offender facilities, I’ve preached to men and women in jails and prisons in multiple states. I’ve preached in many churches and hospitals and nursing homes and stood on porches giving the gospel from North Carolina to Texas. [Acts 28:24] says “And some believed the things which were spoken, and some believed not”. When He comes, all those who heard and refused the truth will be inextricably sealed in a tomb of delusion that they constructed by rejecting the Lord Jesus Christ {2nd Thessalonians 2:1-12; 1st John 5:10}. In all my travels I never met a single person who didn’t acknowledge that God had spoken to them in their heart and urged them to come unto Him. I am afraid for those who will be yet in their unbelief when He comes!
There isn’t much time left BEFORE HIS COMING! It could be any day. Will you be ready when the Lord Jesus Christ comes to call his children home? Malcolm Harrison is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church 703 Gillespie Rd, Palestine, across from Pizza Hut on the loop. Visit us on the web at CalvarybcPalestine.com. Service times: Sunday School for all ages 10 am, worship services at 11 am & 6 pm, Wednesday evening Bible Study & Prayer at 7:00 pm. 903-729-5924
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.