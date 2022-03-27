The story of David and Goliath in 1 Samuel 17 is an example of how we should cope with problems in our lives. Some live in desperation, intimidated by the giants that confront them. As Christians, God’s plan for us is to live victorious through His power.
In this passage, Goliath represents the vicious enemy behind our problems: Satan. Everything displayed by Goliath and his mannerisms and motives mimics Satan and he fights the people of God. The encounter was a vicarious prefiguring of Christ and Satan. 1 Samuel 17:8 says, “He stood and shouted to the ranks of Israel, “Why have you come out to draw up for battle? Am I not a Philistine, and are you not servants of Saul? Choose a man for yourselves and let him come down to me.” David came out to fight on behalf of the entire army, and Jesus came forward to die for us. Just as David took a stone and defeated Goliath, Jesus has defeated Satan. We see here a glorious example of our God’s power. Jesus fought sin long ago, but some battles continue, some have been won but there are others still to wage.
There are three things to remember in our lives when we are in a battle with giants. The first is “persistence”. Battles are won by persistence. When the entire army stood in fear, David filled with divine purpose, despite the odds and discouragement he was persistent. Another thing to remember is the “progression”. As warriors, we must face smaller giants and as we defeat them through God’s power, we build our confidence through the progression that comes with these victories. Think about David for a moment, before he stood before Goliath, he defeated a lion and a bear. We gain faith and confidence during our smaller battles and these smaller battles prepare us for the Goliaths we’ll face in life. In this story, it’s easy to focus on the stone David used but it was not the stone that defeated Goliath. David had the right method. It has been said, his sling when released could hurl a one-ounce stone at 65 miles per hour and was accurate up to 500 feet with the stopping power of a 357 magnum. It was not the stone but the power of God behind that stone that defeated Goliath.
Lastly, we must never forget where our power originates from. David had the right method, but he also served the right Master. If we wish to live with victory in our lives,we must aim for one target: that Jesus Christ is glorified. “Not to us, O Lord, not to us, But to Your name give glory Because of Your lovingkindness, because of Your truth.” (Psalm 115:1) We are all facing giants but as we do we can rejoice. We have the same powerful God that created the heavens and the earth, parted the Red Sea, and loved us so much that He came to us as the King in the form of a child both God and man for the redemption of sin.. This same God brings His power to us to face our giants and defeat them. If you have been facing your giants alone, come to Christ, stop living in desperation and intimidation. Come to Christ and be victorious through His power today.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
