If you have been a Christian for any length of time, you’ve experienced “burnout.”
Maybe you have taught a Bible class, led a youth group, or ministered to the elderly. You began to feel stressed out and you decided, “I’m done” and you quit.
Without responsibilities, your prayer life, church attendance and devotion begin to dwindle, sin began to rear its head in your life until you found yourself out of fellowship with the Lord and other believers. You feel lost and worthless because as a Christian, you have that longing to serve.
The diagnosis? You have allowed Satan to influence your behavior and in the back of your mind, you hear a voice, which is not God’s, tell you that you have failed. You’re broken, you’re damaged goods and you are of no use to God any longer. I have been there and as I look back I can relate to how you feel. But several biblical characters can assure us that failure is not fatal.
Let’s use Elijah as an example of one who returned from failure. It is easy to envision Elijah as a man with unshakeable faith. Just look at the miraculous things he witnessed and performed. He caused the rain to be sucked out of the heavens and it didn’t rain a drop for three years. (1 Kings 17:1) He was fed by ravens, (1 Kings:4), he saw a limitless flow of flour and oil into the jugs. (1 Kings 17:14) He witnessed a widow’s son being resurrected (1 Kings 17:22), and he defeated the prophets of Baal by calling down fire from heaven. (1 King 18:38) Elijah definitely is in the Who’s Who of Biblical Prophets.
But when he had to face the Baal worshipers that had angered Ahab and his wife Jezebel and she vowed to see him dead, Elijah crumbled and retreated into the wilderness. Elijah was undone. Did God leave him there, and forsake him? On the contrary, God went to Him. God fed him and allowed him to rest. When Elijah was ready, God addressed Elijah’s complaints and encouraged him. God spoke to him in a still, small voice and assured him he was not alone. (1 Kings 19) The Father fed his child, gave him rest and then in a loving compassionate voice He said, “My son Elijah, I love you, you’re not alone.”
If you are in the wilderness and undone, listen for God’s still, small voice. God wanted you to feed yourself, rest and care for yourself spiritually and emotionally and return to the ministry God has called you to.
Eddie Turner has an M.A. in Pastoral Ministries and a B.S. in Pastoral Counseling. He is a member of Norwood Heights Baptist Church. In addition, he hosts a Blog, “Reaching Out” at “eturner.com.” He can be reached at eddieturner2502@gmail.com.
