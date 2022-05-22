Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion, which cannot be moved but abides forever. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds His people from this time forth and forever. (Psalms 125:1-2) I’m sure that you will agree that there is something very interesting about fear. You might think that it would diminish with age and maturity, but I would suggest that it seems to increase with age. Maybe it’s because we have more responsibility and are more aware of global and social issues that impact us and our families. There is one thing for sure, fear motivates us to change whether it is a learned trait for survival, which some call or a mental reaction to avoid danger. When fear enters our lives, it brings us to a tipping point where we make choices to change our circumstances, behaviors, or even our lives.
In 1 Samuel 27-31 we find David under the control of unwarranted fear. You might think that David had plenty to fear. King Saul was out to kill him, and his army outnumbered the men that were with David. We know that Saul’s jealousy and anger were so intense for David that it was like a fire that burned day and night. Although David knew that Saul was intent on killing him, he failed to take God’s power into account. David only had to reflect on the things that God had done in his life. God had chosen David to be king, rejected Saul, and directed Samuel to anoint him to be king. (1 Sam. 16). This fact alone is clear assurance that David will survive and ascend to the throne. David had no reason to trust Saul, but he had every reason to trust the Lord.
So, what caused such fear in David? The fear rose within him due to his weakened faith. Like many of us, when we gripped with fear, we consult our own hearts and not our sovereign Lord. How many times have we experienced fear, but did not put our trust in God? Our reaction was to respond based on our own hearts and were led astray by our feelings? I know I have experienced weakened faith in my life and as a result, I have made bad choices and missed out on blessings. When Saul and his army were terrified in fear of Goliath, David took a slingshot and killed the mighty warrior. Here we see David absorbed by the same fear that Saul’s army felt. It has been said, “Past faith is not an answer to present fear.” In other words, our faith becomes dependent on the circumstances that surround us. If all is well, we are filled with faith but during times of fear our faith fades into the shadows. To trust solely in the Lord, we must come to a place in our faith journey where we don’t trust ourselves but God alone. “Have I not commanded you be strong and courageous? Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9) Satan wants to diminish our faith by placing fear in our path. He wants us to turn inward, instead of upward. We are certainly living in times where we are bombarded by events such as inflation, crime, uncertainty and social/political unrest. I believe that Satan manipulates these events to attempt to strike fear within us and attack our faith. We can conquer Satan and overcome our fear through prayer, seeking out the root of our fears, and drawing close to the Lord. Scripture tells us “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.” Let Christ be your refuge and your fortress when fear looms on the horizon and rejoice in the Lord as you choose faith over fear.
