In your “received text” [your old A.V. 1611, nicknamed the King James] bible, you will find our text this week in Luke chapter 10 v. 30-37 {sometimes referred to as the Parable of the Good Samaritan} and if you haven’t read it of late, I encourage you to do so. Verse 30 is really where I want to call your attention – “And Jesus answering said, ‘A certain man went down to Washington, D.C. where he fell among thieves’ (oh, wait, that’s not what it says). And Jesus answering said, ‘a certain young lady went to a liberal college where she fell among thieves [professors, teachers, and faculty] who robbed her of morality and conscience… Oh, uh, no that’s not it. And Jesus answering said, a certain ‘lady stopped for fuel at a local gas station, where she fell among thieves’; went to a local grocery store, where she fell among thieves. Fell among thieves is an interesting phrase…and we find it frequently in our Bible and in life. Some fall among thieves in their relationships, in their marriage, in their friendships. The devil has a ‘boyfriend’ for every young lady. A thief who will rob her of her purity, innocence, decency, morality, chastity and make ruin of her faith. The same is true of any young man – Satan has a ‘girlfriend’ he’d gladly bring into your life who will eventually be found out a thief; a robber of all that is good and pure, a defiler. In our text the thieves took the man’s raiment and beat him half to death. Some thieves can rob you of years, your faith, your witness, your walk, your relationship with the Lord. Some thieves could leave you spiritually ruined and far from the Lord. Let’s consider it from another angle – there are some places in Palestine, Texas that are perfect places to ‘fall among thieves’. Sadly, there are some places calling themselves ‘churches’ that are ‘a den of thieves’ instead of a church. In fact, Peter warned of these thieves [2 Peter 2:9], these false teachers, and their damnable heresies. Time and space would fail us if we considered all of the thieves that lie in wait to rob us as we go about our way. Thieves of our time, our prayer life, our time of meditation at the table of God’s word {the Scriptures}. ‘A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of his raiment… These thieves took all he had, including his clothes. As one great preacher said, after being robbed, “I am thankful that it was I who was robbed, and not I who did the robbing”. An old proverb holds that it is “better to suffer an injustice than to commit one”. Thieves can take your things. But some thieves can take years which are wasted far from God. Some thieves can rob you of your doctrinal comprehension, your desire for repentance and even the faith that God gives us to believe the gospel. If these are not wounds of spirit, wounds of faith, wounds of mental ascent of the truth of the Bible, I don’t know what is. Have you fallen among thieves? Has your faith been robbed? We have an Inn where you can get help. This article is a small part of the sermon “Fallen Among Thieves” preached this past Sunday morning at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find us on the web at calvarybcpalestine.com or better yet, bring your Bible and come. Calvary Baptist Church 903-729-5924. Visit us at 703 Gillespie Rd on the loop in Palestine.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
