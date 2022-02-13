Writers and teachers use illustrations to express what they wish to convey. In Mark 1:16-20, we see Mark is no exception as he relates how Jesus summoned people to follow him. There are a few things in this passage that are sometimes overlooked. To understand the implications of Simon, Andrew, James, and John’s response to Jesus’ call to “Follow Me”, we must consider the culture of that day.
Few people in Palestine were rich; most were relatively poor. Scholars estimate that seventy to ninety percent of the empire were peasants. This was not the case in Galilee. Most Galilean fishermen were not peasants and James and John were not poor because they had hired workers. Simon and Andrew were probably in business with James and John (Lk 5:7-10). So, it’s safe to assume these disciples left well-paying jobs. Also consider, the departure of hired servants could be a hardship for a family business but here are men leaving their families. Jewish culture indicates teachers taught that the greatest commandment was to honor one’s parents. For these men to make this type of sacrifice was against cultural values. It was normal in the culture for disciples to seek out their own teachers. It was a special thing for the teacher to select the disciple. (1 King 19:19) Jesus' call to “Follow Me” to these men involved sacrifice. Because of their faith, they left a comfortable lifestyle and families for an uncertain future. Jesus' call to be “Fishers of Men” remains the same today. As fishermen, Simon, Andrew, James, and John knew the art of fishing and we can learn from them when it comes to fishing for men.
They knew a good working net would get dirty. If we do not wash the net it becomes worthless. The net catches dead fish, trash, and mud off the bottom and consequently is pulled into your boat. Sin in our life is trash in our net. It smells up the boat. If we allow filth to foul the net, it will eventually disintegrate and rot. That net is meant to be invisible and to slide through the water. We clean our net by abiding in Jesus daily. John 15:7, “ If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you”. Lastly, we must use our net. We can’t leave our net in the boat and expect results.
These fishermen made a sacrifice to follow Jesus. We are also called to make sacrifices. For each of us, those sacrifices take different forms. We might need to sacrifice wealth or social status. Christ might be calling others to step out in faith and leave their comfort zone, put fear aside to do great things for the kingdom. Only God can reveal those sacrifices that need to be made. Lastly, we must be committed fishermen. Throwing out our nets as we share the message of Christ with everyone we come in contact with, never missing an opportunity. Knowing that God’s Word will not return void. (Isa. 55:11) Today may be the day the heavens rejoice as you see a family member, a friend or a stranger come to Christ through God’s harvest.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
