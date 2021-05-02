Cross
After being given the run around and kept locked up without cause, the Apostle Paul, out of shear frustration, exercised his rights as a Roman Citizen to appeal his case to Caesar. Think of it as appealing to the Supreme Court in a way. Acts 27 tells us a little about the trip, most of which was by ship. I like to watch those videos of big ships facing big waves and storms. In Acts 27 vs 14-25 the ship Paul was being transported on was in a real ‘booger’ of a storm. In fact, it was so bad that men aboard didn’t think they were even going to survive it [vs 20]. The Lord knows I’ve been in some of those situations! Vs 21-25 is where I want to draw your attention – there Paul tells the men, each of whom thinks the next moment will be their last, “be of good cheer” [vs 22] “for there stood by me this night the angel of God, whose I am and whom I serve, saying Fear not…and lo, God hath given thee all them that sail with thee”. “Wherefore, sirs be of good cheer: for I believe God, that it shall be even as it was told me”. HEY! That makes me want to shout glory! I don’t know about you but I believe God too! When I think about Moses and those Jews sitting at midnight with their shoes and clothes on, their staff in hand, their pots, pans, jewels, and bags packed waiting to go, it reminds me that God said to us “be ye also ready: for the Son of man cometh at an hour when ye think not” Amen! When God said that the Day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night [1st Thessalonians 5:2] I’m one of those old-fashioned quacks that just believes God, ain’t you?! When God said over there in Acts 17:30 that “the times of this ignorance God once winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent”, I believe God meant it! He tells us why in the next verse ‘because there’s a judgment coming’. I don’t know about ya’ll but I just believe God there too! I believe God Amen!! I watch the news, read voraciously and study current world affairs and history just like you. It can be overwhelming and more than a few tell me they’ve quit watching it. Back in our starting text in [Acts 27] Paul said that storm was so bad they lost and surrendered all hope of steering the ship and “let her drive”…seems like that’s where we are today in some ways; BUT then I remember that MY God said [Jeremiah 29:11] “For I know the thoughts I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end”. Brother! Sister! I believe God! That it (whatever your ‘IT’ is) “shall be even as it was told me”. Isaiah 41:10 tells me to fear not, that God shall uphold me! Psalm 127:1-2, Psalm 34:6! Isaiah 26:3! Galatians 2:20 Such wonderful promises and assurances! My God is on the throne! I believe God, don’t you?! That it shall be even as it was told me in this King James Bible! Come gather with others who believe God, bring one of those poor saps who doesn’t! 703 Gillespie Rd here in Palestine, Texas 75801 * 903-729-5924 www.calvarybcpalestine.com We’re a church that like Paul says “I believe God”! I believe it shall be even as it was told me.

