God closed the Old Testament books of Scripture with the little book of Malachi where we find our counsel this week in chapter 1 verse 6 “A son honoreth his father, and a servant his master: if then I be a father, where is mine honor? And if I be a master, where is my fear? Saith the Lord of hosts unto you, O priests, that despite my name. And ye say, Wherein have we despised thy name?” [Malachi 1:6] Notice that a son’s duty, in fact his priveledge, his obligation and responsibility is to confer honor upon his father. *While we’re on the subject lets clear up the age-old excuse many have used to disregard this command of God. The Lord didn’t say ‘if he deserves it according to you’, then honor your father. I know what some of you are thinking; ‘well if you had seen the kind of father I had, you wouldn’t say that’. I know, some men (to use the term loosely) are failures as fathers and some are more monsters than fathers. Obviously, some fathers are easy to honor and some, not so much. Nonetheless, God expects us to honor our father as a matter of obedience to him. Yes, some men make themselves more enemies than fathers to their children. Remember though that God said even of our enemies we should treat them honorably [Proverbs 25:21-22]. In like manner, even as difficult as it is to do, we must strive to honor our fathers regardless of whether it is ‘deserved’ or not. Why? Because in honoring the unworthy, we honor God’s commandment. Now notice also in Malachi that God said of Himself that he IS a father and if so, then automatically he was deserving of the honor of a father. But those to whom Malachi prophesied weren’t honoring God the Father, instead they were dishonoring him by their weariness and apathetic attitude toward the things of God. They were offering “polluted bread” on his alter. They had grown weary of the duty of the church, the service of the temple and had started getting ‘casual’ and irreverent about the things of God. God’s rebuke here was and still is cutting and personal – if you are my sons, and I am your father, you should honor me as a father deserves; but you have grown disrespectful and insolent. With that foundation laid let me bring you to my lesson this week – we fathers have an important role. A service to perform and a great duty to uphold. We have a title to honor and a part to play. Perhaps your father didn’t confer honor upon his duties as father. Perhaps other men will never understand their importance in the family nor perform their duties honorably; but that doesn’t mean you and I should do likewise. Let’s you and I be the father’s we’re supposed to be! Let’s you and I get in our place and take up our mantle and fulfill the role and discharge the duties of the ministry we have been called to. Let us do it tirelessly and faithfully. Let us raise the bar and set the example for our sons and teach them to be fathers themselves. Let us show them how to be what God called them to be by doing what he told them to do. Let us follow God’s example and be fathers worthy of honor whether we receive it or not. Calvary Baptist Church 903-729-5924. Visit us at 703 Gillespie Rd on the loop in Palestine.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
