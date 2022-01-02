Many years as a police officer I have had a few encounters with dogs that had been whipped, kicked, beaten and abused. They’d cower down and rollover and whimper into a corner at the slightest indication of aggression. Others won’t let you touch or get near them out of fear. It was always a sad thing to see. Often it takes a long time to get them over this condition. People are the same way in many cases. Life beats them down, whips them into a corner and they too can get to the place where they just “give up”. Every effort to accomplish anything has failed them so many times they just resign and drift off into a cage of self imposed isolation. They get to thinking “Why bother…I’ll just fail anyway…I always do”. I suppose that this happens to us all in varying degrees and in different ways. Hard times, hardships in the marriage, hardships at the workplace, financial failures, and child rearing failures…like getting hit too many times so that we can get to where it’s just easier to quit trying and rollover in the face of life’s trials. The Bible says in Ecclesiastes 11:4 says He that observeth the wind shall not sow; and he that regardeth the clouds shall not reap”. In other words, if you look hard enough for a reason to stop trying, to not work, not labor, not make an effort, not keep on keeping on in life – YOU WILL FIND ONE! There is always something intimidating, troubling, worrisome, wearisome and disheartening. If we keep reading on down through verse 7 we are told “you don’t know whether or not you’ll fail – only God knows that so just get out there and do the best you can”. It may seem a dark cloud is hanging over your head today and you may weep the night through BUT the sun’s coming up in the morning so get up, face the new day and try again! For those of you have been beat down by life, try again…do your best…don’t quit!! Jeremiah 33:3 says “Call unto me and I will answer thee and show thee great and mighty things which thou knowest not! Notice that God said “I WILL answer and show you”! Isaiah 41:10 says “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness”. Here again God said I WILL help, uphold, strengthen and I will be with you. You may say “yeah but preacher you don’t know what I am facing…it’s so hard on me right now” You’re right, I don’t know what you’re facing but I do know someone who knows exactly what you’re facing! Look to him for the strength you need to get back in the fight. Take a look at Psalm 27:13-14 where David said “I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait I say, on the Lord. We’d like to prove to you that there is a loving church, new friends to be enjoyed and an outstretched hand from God waiting for you at Calvary baptist church in Palestine, Texas. Malcolm Harrison is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine, on the loop across from Pizza Hut. Visit us on the web calvarybcpalestine.com.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
