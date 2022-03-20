I think it is fair to say we have all had a “To-Do List.” Some are short and include our priorities for the day. Others extend over a while. If we reviewed our list we might find that there were always corrections that could be made. In Haggai we see God reviewing the priorities of the Jewish people and there is some corrective action that needs to be taken.
Haggai is a short book written to a people who had drifted away from this truth. They lived with misplaced priorities. Haggai was sent to help God's people get their priorities in line with what they knew they should be. When the Jews returned from exile, they faced the daunting task of rebuilding. The first returnees made preliminary attempts to clear the debris and lay the foundation for a second temple. As years passed, they built homes, planted crops and life got back to normal. But there was a problem, Israel, became accustomed to living without the Temple. The foundations were covered with weeds and God’s house stood as a reminder; the Jews' had come accustomed to living outside the presence of God. Sixteen years have passed, and now Haggai appears as God’s prophet saying, “To rebuild the Temple”. Much like us, the Jewish people did not appreciate their lives being interrupted and responded, “the time has not yet come to rebuild the house of the Lord.” (vs.2)
God spoke, “Is it a time for you yourselves to dwell in your paneled houses, while this house lies in ruins? Now, therefore, thus says the Lord of hosts: Consider your ways. You have sown much, and harvested little. You eat, but you never have enough; you drink, but you never have your fill. You clothe yourselves, but no one is warm. And he who earns wages does so to put them into a bag with holes. (vs. 4-6). The Jewish people did not have a time problem, they had a priority problem. How many times do we slip into an attitude of self-sufficiency and fail to seek out what God truly has for us to do? How many times have we sat for hours and watched a sporting event but then say we did not have time to read our Bible Study lesson. We make time for the things we find important. God reminds them, “think carefully of your ways”. Are we working hard but not finding satisfaction? The way we know when our priorities are out of line with God’s is when we begin living unsatisfied lives. When we are in God’s will, seeking Him in all things we can find satisfaction even when we don’t have a lot to show for our labors. (Matt. 6:33)
In verses 12-15 we see the people's response to Haggai’s message, “They feared the Lord”. and got their priorities back in line with /God’s and began becoming what the remnant of God people should be. Thus, God assured them of His presence. “I am with you.” (1:13) It is easy in this busy world to get our priorities out of line. We fail to study the Word as we should, pray as we should, and worship our heavenly Father. Let us daily review our spiritual priorities and make sure the weeds are cleared away from our temple so that we might serve our Lord to the fullest.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.