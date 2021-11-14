At this very moment, someone somewhere is experiencing a crisis in their life. I certainly have had my share of them. Many face hardship, losses, and hurt. In the Old Testament, we can learn much from Joseph. I think from a very young age things started going wrong. Later, I am sure he concluded that the hate and resentment ran deep as a river. He was Jacob’s favorite son and sibling rivalry developed within the family and Joseph telling his brothers of his dreams did not help matters.
In Genesis 35-40 we read the story of Joseph and if we look closely at his life it seems to be a never-ending crisis. The painful death of his mother, jealous resentment of his brothers, betrayal, and abandonment by his family, the humiliation of human slavery, and lastly a false accusation that he tried to seduce another man’s wife, and he is thrown into prison once again. As we read, we can see a constant thread. Joseph never gave up on God. There was never any bitterness or rebellion he just continued to trust that God was in control.
If you are a believer, God wants you to trust him. Romans 8:28 tells us that God is working everything for our good. Trust to me is faith. Faith is when everything that is inside of you, your entire being yells not do something, but you do it anyway because you are trusting God for the outcome, not yourself. Abraham, trusted God when he was told to sacrifice his son Isaac and God honored and blessed him because of his faith. During a crisis believe that our heavenly Father is in control of everything. We can find rest in our sovereign God and His plan. In the Book of Isaiah 55:8-9, we read that the Lord’s ways are higher than ours. Don’t speculate, why this is happening to you or complain. Know that God's thoughts are good thoughts for you and He is in control. It is normal to feel the loss. It is normal when you feel pain, but don’t dwell on the pain. Pray and ask God to give you peace and strength during these times that you don’t understand.
It had been 37 years since Joseph had seen his family. Had Joseph not been in Egypt all would have been lost. Take comfort in Joseph’s words to his brothers, “As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many people alive”. God has a plan during our suffering. God still takes lives that are suffering and rebuilds them for His glory. Everything that happens to us has already passed through the hands of God. Don’t think that God is surprised that we are going through a crisis. He is there with us and in control.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
