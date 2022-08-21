Paul wrote, “ For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing;” During times of suffering, we can fall into the arms of God’s grace. During times of joy, we celebrate God’s grace. Grace is the characteristic of God’s nature that causes Him to love sinners. He does not love us because we’re valuable; we are valuable because He loves us. This is the manifestation of sheer grace, something we do not deserve at all. It is God’s unmerited love and favor shown to sinners who deserve judgment instead. One pastor explained grace in this manner, “Think about Jesus dying in agony upon the cross for undeserving sinners. We have nothing to commend us to God. We are sinners by birth, by choice, and by practice, yet God loves us despite our sin.” The word “Grace” is distinctive of Christianity, but it is used in different ways in the New Testament. Three primary ways are SAVING grace, SUSTAINING grace, and SANCTIFYING grace.
As recipients of SAVING grace, we have deliverance from the power and effects of sin through the blood of Jesus Christ. Having received this free gift from Christ we have the promise of eternal life and the joy of sharing the gospel with others. “The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ and the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.” (2 Cor 13:14)
We were destined for God’s judgment of our sin. In (2:7) we see that God showed us the “exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness to us through Jesus Christ.” God poured out His judgment on Jesus for our sins. Jesus became the substitutionary sacrifice for us when He died so that we might live. Our message to the non-believer is, being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” we urge them to come to Christ.
The next example would be SUSTAINING grace. Paul tells us, that he prayed to God three times to remove the “throne in his flesh”, but God refused so that he did not become conceited. God wanted Paul to know that He was sufficient. (2 Cor 12:7-9) Paul doesn’t tell us what his “thorn in the flesh” was, but by definition, a thorn in the flesh is something painful or uncomfortable that goes on and on. God’s sustaining grace may be defined as “the power and strength to persevere and overcome trials and difficulties.” How many times have we been in the valley of despair and thought we couldn’t bear it any longer? But God left us there to remind us that His grace is sufficient. When the struggle is in our rearview mirror, we often ask, “How did I get through that?” Friends, we survived because of the endless reservoir of God’s sustaining grace.
The last example would be SANTIFYING grace. “But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace toward me was not in vain. On the contrary, I worked harder than any of them, though it was not I, but the grace of God that is with me.” (1 Cor. 15:10) Grace in this aspect could be considered the “power, desire, and the driving force” to be constantly in God’s will. The author of Hebrews wrote, “God equips you with everything good that you may do his will, working in us that which is pleasing in his sight, through Jesus Christ, to whom be glory forever and ever. Amen.” Paul was saying, (1 Cor. 15:10) that he achieved the things that he did not by his own strength but through the power and grace of God who worked in him. Scriptures teach that God operates in us, and it is through His grace that we grow and function spiritually. Sometimes people delay trusting in Christ because they don’t think they can live the Christian life. They’re right; they cannot by themselves. But by God’s grace, they can. The most recognizable Christian hymn of all time is, undoubtedly, “Amazing Grace”. It has been recorded countless times. “I once was lost but now I found. I once was blind but now I see”. Amazing Grace how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me. Oh, how the words resonate into the heavens as it proclaims God’s amazing grace.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.