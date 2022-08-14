Let’s take a moment to consider whether a person can spiritually reach a point where there is no hope of salvation. The answer is “yes” there is a deadline, a point of no return. About now you are thinking, “What did he just say?” Stay with me, I’ll explain. God is a God of infinite mercy and love, but He is also a God of judgment. The Bible tells us, “A man who hardens his neck after much reproof will suddenly be broken beyond remedy.” (Proverbs 29:1) Several years ago I was sharing the gospel with a young man who had many questions. “Will God save me today? I assured him if he called upon God for salvation, God would save him but there was a deadline. He mentioned all the bad things he had done. I told him that God would forgive his sins if he accepted Christ and repented. A tear ran down his cheek and he said, “What if I’ve passed the deadline?” I explained, if you call upon the Lord today, you haven’t crossed the deadline. The heavens rejoiced as he accepted Christ.
Proverbs 29:1 contains four points that address our question. “A man who hardens his neck after much reproof will suddenly be broken beyond remedy.” First, we find “Spiritual Conviction”. Our Heavenly Father convicts, corrects, and reproofs us. There will be no one in hell who has not been loved, warned, convicted, or rebuked. Jesus said in Revelation 3:19-20, “Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline. So be earnest and repent. Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.” In the same manner Jesus knocks on our heart’s door. He calls us, rebukes us, and reproofs us again and again. One preacher said, “God would have been showing mercy if He had rebuked and convicted us only one time, but God displayed His mercy repeatedly” How does God rebuke us? He sends the Holy Spirit to us as we pray, as we read God’s Word, as we worship, and during times of sickness and sorrow. He is such a kind and loving God. Paul wrote, “Or do you think lightly of the riches of His kindness and tolerance and patience, not knowing that the kindness of God leads you to repentance?” (Romans 2:4) Finally, God speaks to us through belivers at the time we need them.
Second, Psalm 29:1, speaks of stubborn rebellion. Today we might say “getting our back up” or “putting our foot down” about an issue. We stiffen our necks by procrastination. Some say I’ll ask Christ to be my Savior tomorrow. I just want one more day in sin. The Bible says, “Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring forth.” (Ps 27:1) Our life is but a mist and we don’t know how much time we have. Others might harden their neck due to pride or the pleasures of this world. Third, we see “after much reproof suddenly we’ll be broken beyond remedy.” Destruction can come in many areas, our families, our relationships, and our employment. Our spirits and minds can be destroyed due to our sin. Those who refuse to repent, “God will send upon them a deluding influence so that they will believe what is false in order that they all may be judged who did not believe the truth, but took pleasure in wickedness.” (2 Thess. 2:11-12) God will turn us over to our wickedness.
Finally, there comes a time when there is no remedy for the lost. Life is over. They lived their prideful lives autonomously being their own god and proclaiming their own truth rather than God’s truth, saying I’ll get things right later, but death snuffs out their opportunity. There is no longer a remedy. They have come to the “Point of No Return.” Their eternal fate has been sealed by death. If you have family are friends who are procrastinating, pray God will open a door for you to share the gospel. Don’t let time run out on them. There is nothing more saddening that standing at the graveside of a friend who died outside the salvation of Christ. It’s my prayer that God will burden your heart for the lost, and the Holy Spirit will empower you as you boldly share Christ.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
