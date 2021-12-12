Many may wonder if the Grinch has materialized, and the shelves may be empty this Christmas season. Container ships stacked high in U.S. ports await to be unloaded while the American Trucking Association reports a shortage of 80,000 drivers. Oracle News reports 82% of Americans are scared supply chains will ruin Christmas. There is no question the supply chain is an issue that must be addressed, but for believers, we can say, “Count it all joy” for we have God’s endless supply chain. We can rejoice during this Christmas season for we have God’s assurance. “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isa. 41:10) Christ is the supply chain that never fails.
In 2 Kings 4, a widow of a prophet who cannot pay her bills and the creditor threatens to take her two children as slaves, goes to Elisha and begs for help. Elisha, also known as the “Wonder Worker” asks what she has in her house. She replied, “Just a jar of oil.” Almost every time the bible mentions oil, it is referring to olive oil. The oil pressed from the fruit of olive trees had many uses in biblical times. It was a dietary staple. It was spread on bread, mixed with flour to make bread, and used for anointing and religious offerings.
The widow was about to witness God’s endless supply chain. Elisha told her to go and borrow empty vessels, stressing, “Not too few”. (vs.3) She was then to take the vessels home, shut the door and pour the oil she had into the vessels. As she did, God’s supply chain opened, and the oil flowed like a river from that tiny jar until every vessel was filled. “She came and told the man of God, and he said, “Go, sell the oil and pay your debts, and you and your sons can live on the rest.” (4:7) God is a God of wonders, He supplied exactly what she needed.
I enjoy this time of the year, twinkling lights, the smells, decorations, and joyful music, but let’s not focus on temporal things, but embrace the true meaning of Christmas. The supernatural birth of our Lord. Many babies have become kings, only one King has become a baby. “ For unto us a child is born and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the Mighty God”. (Isa 9:6) Rejoice in the love of Christ as the curtain closes on another Thanksgiving and the Christmas season takes center stage. May we celebrate and gather our vessels, “not too few” with “thanks-living and cling to the divine promise, that our “God will supply every need according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus”.
May your Christmas season be filled with blessings and overflowing joy as you celebrate the birth of our Savior and Lord.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
