Thomas Jefferson, in a somber moment, noted: “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just.” How long will God put up with a people who have turned from Him and have forsaken righteousness? I share those feelings daily. I want to cry out sometimes. Where is the justice? If our lives are to be meaningful there must be a God who ensures justice and there is. The God that created us is not indifferent to evil. His wrath was satisfied in the death of His Son. Sin must be punished, but if you are lowly and human like me, you may question why God seems to tolerate the world's ongoing depravity.
Scripture reveals that God is loving and full of mercy and grace. He sent His only Son for the forgiveness of our sins, who promises eternal life to those who believe. One truth about God that is decidedly unpopular today, one that you don’t hear much; God is a God of vengeance against those who reject Him and the salvation that is in His Son Jesus Christ. To some, these words may seem harsh and full of hate. To others, they may be reminiscent of days past when firey preachers such as Jonathan Edwards preached “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God”. Edwards's sermon had a profound effect on thousands and was the catalyst for the First Great Awakening. Oh, to have another Great Awakening.
If you look around sometimes it appears that God created humanity in His image and now humanity is trying to reverse the process. People have created gods in whatever form pleases them to accommodate their sinful lifestyles. God rebuked such foolish behavior in Psalm 50:21, “These things you have done and I kept silence; You thought that I was just like you; I will reprove you and state the case in order before your eyes.” We must never forget that God is who He has revealed Himself to be in the Holy Scriptures. He is not what people want to imagine Him to be. Some will say if God is loving, He would never let anyone go to hell. That is not only false it is a lie spawned by Satan himself. Jesus described the future time of God’s judgment, cited by futurists during the time of Tribulation as the “days of vengeance” “Because these are days of vengeance so that all things which are written will be fulfilled.” (Luke 21:22)
Yet, God, Himself declares, ‘I take no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that the wicked turn from his way and live. Turn back, turn back from your evil ways! Why then will you die, O house of Israel?’ (Ez. 33:11) Just as God gave the children of Israel opportunities to repent, He provides those same opportunities to people today. “The Lord is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:9) That is justice. But the Day of the Lord is coming, make no mistake about it and there will be those who fall to God’s judgment.
Some ask why God allows such evil to reign while believers pray for justice in a world gone wild. God simply allows it for His own purposes, which are best for His plan. God’s plan is difficult for us to understand with our limited minds. We must only trust Him in all things. Pray for strength during times of injustice. Seek His guidance during times of fear and confusion. Always clinging to the Word of God which is our foundation. Folks we walk among friends and family who are bound for hell daily. It’s our responsibility to be the conduit that guides them into the arms of Christ. Justice needs some definition. Justice refers to the rule of divine law, both in punishing evil-doers and giving the weak and vulnerable their due. When we say that God is just, we’re saying that He does what is right. He is the Author, the origin of all moral truth. Let us display God’s attributes in our own lives as we are loving, merciful, and just to our fellow man sharing Christ at every opportunity.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
